Colts Sign Veteran Free-Agent Defensive Tackle

The Indianapolis Colts are adding some veteran depth upfront on their defensive line.

They announced on Tuesday that they signed defensive tackle Antwaun Woods after they hosted him for a visit on Monday.

The Colts also announced that they waived rookie undrafted free agent linebacker Anthony Butler.

Woods (6'1", 318, 28 years old) most recently played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2018-20 after signing with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2016 NFL Draft.

In 2020, the veteran run-stuffer started 7-of-14 games for Dallas, totaling 23 tackles (1 for loss), 1.0 sack, and 2 quarterback hits.

The Colts already had a solid group of defensive linemen, but the one area they needed some added depth is one-technique/nose tackle behind starter Grover Stewart. Otherwise, Taylor Stallworth, Rob Windsor, Andrew Brown, and Chris Williams appear to be the Colts' primary depth at the position.

Woods is far more experienced than the rest of the aforementioned group combined, so his addition presents an upgrade.

In 40 career games (32 starts), he has 83 tackles (4 for loss), 2.5 sacks, 2 fumbles recovered, 1 pass breakup, and 8 quarterback hits.

