Former Titans Running Back Joins Falcons

Jeremy McNichols was a fixture in Tennessee's backfield for the past two seasons before he lost his spot late in 2021.

Jeremy McNichols knows how to fit in with a new team.

This time, the process should be even easier.

The Atlanta Falcons signed the veteran running back Thursday, and they should know full well what they are getting. The move makes McNichols the latest former Tennessee Titans player to join that franchise and its current head coach, Arthur Smith, the former Titans offensive coordinator.

McNichols’ NFL breakthrough came in 2020, Smith’s final season calling the plays for Tennessee’s offense. He rushed for 204 yards and one touchdown that season. Prior to that, he had appeared in just four games and notched two carries for four yards despite having spent time on the active rosters of four different franchises.

His 28 receptions for 240 yards led all Titans running backs (he was seventh overall on the team in receptions) in 2021. He also rushed for 156 yards on 41 carries but was waived ahead of the regular-season finale as franchise officials settled on D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard as role players at that spot ahead of Derrick Henry’s return from injury. Tennessee re-signed Hilliard this offseason while Foreman went to Carolina.

In all, he has been released nine times, including three times by the Titans.

McNichols was a fifth-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2017 but failed to make the Buccaneers’ regular-season roster as a rookie. He since has spent time with San Francisco, Indianapolis, Denver, Chicago, Jacksonville and now Atlanta in addition to Tennessee.

He first joined the Titans late in 2018 when they signed him off the Broncos’ practice squad. He was inactive for three games and dressed but did not play in another.

McNichols finally made his Tennessee debut in the 2020 opener against Denver after having been signed near the end of the preseason. He appeared in all 16 games that season and 14 more in 2021.

Other former Titans who have signed with the Falcons this offseason include quarterback Marcus Mariota, tight end Anthony Firkser, linebacker Rashaan Evans and long snapper Beau Brinkley.

