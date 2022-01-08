Titans Cut Running Back, Wait to Bring Back Henry

NASHVILLE – Sure enough, the Tennessee Titans made some moves at running back Saturday. Not the one some expected, though.

Jeremy McNichols was released and replaced on the active roster by defensive lineman Kevin Strong, who was signed off the practice squad. Strong’s promotion is necessary because two interior defensive linemen, Teair Tart and Naquan Jones, have been ruled out of Sunday’s game at Houston because of injuries.

Additionally, franchise officials buffeted both spots when they designated veteran running back Jordan Wilkins and defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand as standard elevations to the active roster from the practice squad. Those two automatically will revert to the practice on Monday.

The bottom line in all of this is that Derrick Henry’s removal from injured reserve will wait until the postseason. The two-time NFL rushing champion was designated for return to practice this week and took part in three consecutive workouts without issue.

“I think that he looked good,” coach Mike Vrabel said Friday. “We continue to track his speed and his mileage and volume and see how he responds. … I feel good about where he is at.”

Obviously, though, coaches already had determined that when Henry does return to the active roster that McNichols would be the odd man out. He has appeared in all but two games this season and has 156 rushing yards on 41 carries. He also is tied for fifth on the team with 28 receptions for 240 yards and one touchdown.

The role of third-down/change-of-pace back now belongs to Dontrell Hilliard, who has 293 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 47 carries and 18 receptions for 86 yards in seven appearances.

D’Onta Foreman will remain the lead back for the final week of the regular season and then serve as Henry’s backup in the playoffs. Wilkins, who rushed for nearly 1,000 yards in three-plus seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, will be available against the Texans to give Foreman a break.