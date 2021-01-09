Evans Won't Let Penalty Problems Alter His Aggressive Approach

Titans linebacker believes NFL officials have targeted him since he was ejected from the season-opening victory at Denver.

Rashaan Evans’ journey to becoming the most penalized Tennessee Titan this season didn’t take long to commence.

The third-year linebacker punched Denver tight end Jake Butt in the side of the face in the first quarter of the Week 1 victory over the Broncos.

Officials, of course, did not miss it and threw flags. Evans was disqualified, the Broncos got a first down and scored a touchdown two plays later.

That marked the first of a handful of disappointing penalties for Evans this season, the kind that coach Mike Vrabel would file under the “dumb shit that hurts the team” category.

While Evans has let his teammates and himself down with those violations, he made it clear that he will not change how hard and physical he plays for anything or anybody.

“To be honest, I have changed anything. It’s one of those situations, whenever you get into a position or situation where at the beginning of the season, you punch a guy, everybody is going to be looking to key in on you,” Evans said Friday. “That’s just how it is. That’s just how the game is.

“...I can’t allow it to change my intensity and the way I play. I can’t let that change. That’s what the Tennessee Titans pay me for.”

Evans was penalized eight times this season in total. All but one were accepted.

Five of the eight cost the Titans 10 yards or more, two of which in a home loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 13.

His penalties have almost always been costly too. Opposing teams have scored touchdowns in the plays after one of his penalties on six occasions. Evans’ most recent penalty was no exception.

In a Week 16 loss, an illegal use of hands violation on a 3rd-down-and-10 in the first quarter netted the Green Bay Packers an extra set of downs. Six plays later, quarterback Aaron Rodgers made Evans and the Titans pay by throwing his second of four touchdowns in that game.

“Anytime you get in a situation like that (committing penalties), you have to be able to fight through adversity,” Evans said. “Just kind of know at the same time when that whistle blows, you have to try to completely eliminate yourself, run away or do what you have to do. I think it all depends on the player. At the end of the day, even with the penalties I have, I never allow it to change how I play. My physicality is my greatest attribute.”

A first-round selection by the Titans in the 2018 NFL Draft, Evans finished the 2020 regular season third on the team with 96 tackles while playing and starting all 16 games. In 2019, he led the Titans with 139 total tackles and 11 tackles for a loss.

Costly penalties will hurt more as the stakes rise in the postseason, which begins for the Titans on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium. Evans knows that.

“I don’t want to hurt the team at the same time, but you can still hurt the team by not playing your game,” he said. “It’s one of those give or take types of things. The number one thing is to try your best to not commit any fouls to hurt the team.”