NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Evans Won't Let Penalty Problems Alter His Aggressive Approach

Titans linebacker believes NFL officials have targeted him since he was ejected from the season-opening victory at Denver.
Author:
Publish date:

Rashaan Evans’ journey to becoming the most penalized Tennessee Titan this season didn’t take long to commence.

The third-year linebacker punched Denver tight end Jake Butt in the side of the face in the first quarter of the Week 1 victory over the Broncos.

Officials, of course, did not miss it and threw flags. Evans was disqualified, the Broncos got a first down and scored a touchdown two plays later.

That marked the first of a handful of disappointing penalties for Evans this season, the kind that coach Mike Vrabel would file under the “dumb shit that hurts the team” category.

While Evans has let his teammates and himself down with those violations, he made it clear that he will not change how hard and physical he plays for anything or anybody.

To be honest, I have changed anything. It’s one of those situations, whenever you get into a position or situation where at the beginning of the season, you punch a guy, everybody is going to be looking to key in on you,” Evans said Friday. “That’s just how it is. That’s just how the game is.

“...I can’t allow it to change my intensity and the way I play. I can’t let that change. That’s what the Tennessee Titans pay me for.”

Evans was penalized eight times this season in total. All but one were accepted.

Five of the eight cost the Titans 10 yards or more, two of which in a home loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 13.

His penalties have almost always been costly too. Opposing teams have scored touchdowns in the plays after one of his penalties on six occasions. Evans’ most recent penalty was no exception.

In a Week 16 loss, an illegal use of hands violation on a 3rd-down-and-10 in the first quarter netted the Green Bay Packers an extra set of downs. Six plays later, quarterback Aaron Rodgers made Evans and the Titans pay by throwing his second of four touchdowns in that game.

“Anytime you get in a situation like that (committing penalties), you have to be able to fight through adversity,” Evans said. “Just kind of know at the same time when that whistle blows, you have to try to completely eliminate yourself, run away or do what you have to do. I think it all depends on the player. At the end of the day, even with the penalties I have, I never allow it to change how I play. My physicality is my greatest attribute.”

A first-round selection by the Titans in the 2018 NFL Draft, Evans finished the 2020 regular season third on the team with 96 tackles while playing and starting all 16 games. In 2019, he led the Titans with 139 total tackles and 11 tackles for a loss.

Costly penalties will hurt more as the stakes rise in the postseason, which begins for the Titans on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium. Evans knows that.

“I don’t want to hurt the team at the same time, but you can still hurt the team by not playing your game,” he said. “It’s one of those give or take types of things. The number one thing is to try your best to not commit any fouls to hurt the team.”

Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans pursues a Jacksonville Jaguars ball carrier.
News

Evans Won't Let Penalty Problems Alter His Aggressive Approach

Tennessee Titans helmet on the side line during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Titans Enhance Experience with Practice Squad Adds

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
News

Can Henry Follow Another Rushing Title With Another Big Playoff Run?

Defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs isn t planning major changes in how the unit plays.
News

Former Titans Coach Aims for College Championship

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Nissan Stadium.
News

Friday Injury Report: A.J. Brown Leaves No Doubt

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) talks in the huddle during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium.
News

Tannehill, Titans Single-Minded on Offense

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs onto the field during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium.
News

Henry Named First-Team All-Pro

Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) heads out to the field for warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Titans Get Gostkowski Back at Right Time

Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson (25) lines up for a play during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium.
News

Thursday Injury Report: Jackson Still Limited During Work Week