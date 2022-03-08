Landry One Step Closer to Free Agency

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans chose not to place the franchise tag on linebacker Harold Landry by Tuesday’s 3 p.m. (CT) deadline, meaning he will become an unrestricted free agent next week unless the sides agree on a contract extension before then.

A second-round draft pick in 2018, Landry had a career year last season, totaling 75 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. In his four years, he’s posted 31 sacks, 256 tackles and 41 tackles for loss. The Titans would have had to pay Landry $18.7 million if they’d used the franchise tag on him.

It seems Landry is more likely than not headed for free agency now, as a long-term deal would complicate the team’s salary-cap matters down the line. The Titans are looking to sign two franchise cornerstones – defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and wide receiver A.J. Brown – to contract extensions during that time.

Spotrac estimates Landry’s market value at $68.4 million over four years ($17.1 million per season), Pro Football Focus at $60 million over four years ($15 million per season).

There are at least two other issues that would complicate a long-term deal for the Titans and Landry:

One, the team last season signed another edge rusher, Bud Dupree, to a five-year, $82 million deal. It would be difficult to put so much money into two salaries at one position group.

Two, the Titans are currently $7.9 million over the cap, per OverTheCap.com, and the team still wants to re-sign some players while hoping to add more players in free agency.

Landry was part of a Titans pass rush that made huge strides last season, improving from 19 sacks during the 2020 regular season to 43 in 2021. The Titans also tied an NFL playoff record by sacking Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow nine times in a divisional-round loss to the Bengals.

But there were more factors involved in the improvement than just Landry: The team added Dupree and Denico Autry prior to the 2021 season, as well as secondary members that provided tighter coverage.

By Pro Football Focus’ calculations, 42 of Landry’s 68 quarterback pressures last season were of the “cleanup or unblocked” variety, meaning he benefitted quite a bit from those around him.

“I think that all of those guys benefitted,” general manager Jon Robinson said last week at the NFL scouting combine. “I thought the rush was coordinated. I thought Denico’s presence along with Jeffery’s presence helped Harold. And I thought Harold’s presence helped Jeffery. And that’s what you want from that front.”

Assuming Landry does move on, the Titans will likely need to add depth to an edge-rushing group that includes Dupree, Rashad Weaver (2021 fourth-round pick limited to two games last season) and Derick Roberson. Ola Adeniyi is a pending unrestricted free agent.

But this is a good year to find edge rushers, as the market appears deep in the draft and in free agency.

In my mini-mock draft for the Titans a couple of weeks ago, I forecasted the team to take Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson with the 26th overall pick.

SI.com has edge rushers making up 10 of his top 50 overall prospects. Similarly, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has nine edge rushers in his top 50 prospects, and Pro Football Focus has 11 edge rushers in its top 50 prospects.

Johnson is one edge-rusher name that appears regularly among prospects ranked between 15-40 overall, as does Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie and South Carolina’s Kingsley Enagbare.

The free-agent market looks promising as well, supposing the Titans might want to replace Landry with two players – a high draft pick and a more experienced edge rusher.

PFF’s list of top potential unrestricted free agents includes 13 edge rushers among the top 110. CBS Sports’ list of top 25 potential defensive players includes eight edge rushers, and Pro Football Network has 11 edge rushers in its top 75 of overall.

The Titans obviously wouldn’t be chasing the cream of the edge-rushing crop, as those players would cost just as much – or more – than Landry. But there appear to be plenty of options if the Titans wanted to add a player at lesser cost, someone who could bolster a pass-rushing rotation instead of single-handedly replacing Landry.

Perhaps the Titans might tempt a still-productive veteran talent into a one- or two-year deal, someone like Justin Houston (4.5 sacks last year, 12.5 over the last two years). Perhaps it’s versatile Kyle Van Noy (at least five sacks for the last three seasons), who was released by New England on Monday. Perhaps the Titans might focus their attention on younger players that appear to be on the rise, like Detroit’s Charles Harris (7.5 sacks last season) or the Chargers’ Uchenna Nwosu (five sacks last season), just to name a couple.