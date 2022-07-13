Titans Bank on These Five UDFAs

An edge rusher, a pair of offensive linemen and a kicker are among the undrafted players who were paid the most to sign with Tennessee.

NASHVILLE – Plenty of NFL teams say production outweighs pedigree when it comes to earning roster spots. Few teams have illustrated it like the Tennessee Titans.

Heading into last season, for instance, a whopping 23 players on the Titans’ initial 53-man roster were undrafted free agents – the highest total in the NFL, according to data compiled by two researchers. Only two other teams in the league – the Saints and New York Giants – had as many as 20.

Not all those UDFAs were originally signed by the Titans of course. But a number of them – including recent additions such as wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Aaron Brewer and and Teair Tart -- did indeed begin their professional careers here.

When they open training camp July 27, the Titans will have another fresh batch of undrafted rookies. But which of them will wind up surviving the team’s final cuts for the 53-man roster?

One way to estimate the talents of these lesser-known players is through the rankings of sites like NFL.com and The Athletic, which we did a couple months ago.

Another way? Follow the money.

Teams are allotted only so much – specifically signing bonuses -- to sign undrafted free agents.

So, it stands to reasons that teams offer the most money to the undrafted free agents they most covet – or the ones they believe are highest in demand.

Keeping that in mind, here are the five Titans undrafted free agents who will make the most guaranteed money – salary plus signing bonus – this year, according to overthecap.com.