Former Titans Linebacker Leaves Current Team

Kamalei Correa is on the move again.

The outside linebacker who asked the Tennessee Titans to trade him earlier this season left the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team that acquired him in an October trade.

The Jaguars placed Correa on the exempt/left squad list Thursday. His departure reportedly is for personal reasons.

Correa played limited snaps in the Titans’ first three games and expressed his dissatisfaction to management after he was inactive for a Week 5 victory over Buffalo. A day later, Tennessee traded him and a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to Jacksonville for a sixth-round 2021 selection.

He appeared in six games – he started all six – for the Jaguars before an injury sidelined him for the last two. He was credited with seven tackles and one pass defensed, which was much more than he had done with Tennessee.

The Titans re-signed him to a one-year deal early in the offseason and expected him to pick up where he left off at the end of the last campaign, when he was a consistent and productive performer down the stretch and throughout the postseason run. He set career-highs with 37 tackles, five sacks, seven quarterback pressures and two passes defensed last season and was a notable performer for the defense during the playoff run.

Instead, his role was greatly reduced by the free agent addition of Jadeveon Clowney just before the start of the regular season. He played just 40 snaps on defense for the Titans before the trade.

A second-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2016, Correa was traded to the Titans at the end of the 2018 preseason. Tennessee gave up a sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft to acquire him. He played 32 games over two-plus seasons, which accounts for just over half of his 63 career games played.