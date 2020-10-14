Report: One Player Unhappy, Wants Out

Kamalei Correa has had enough of doing relatively little.

NFL.com reported Wednesday that the veteran outside linebacker has asked the Tennessee Titans to trade him and that the team plans to honor that request. If no deal can be made, he will be released.

Correa was inactive for Tuesday’s 42-16 victory over the Buffalo Bills after having been removed from the team's COVID-19 reserve list earlier in the day.

The Titans re-signed him to a one-year deal early in the offseason and expected him to pick up where he left off at the end of the last campaign, when he was a consistent and productive performer down the stretch and throughout the postseason run.

Instead, Correa’s role was greatly reduced with the addition of Jadeveon Clowney days before the season opener. Through the first games he has played just 39 snaps on defense. He has been credited with just two tackles.

Tennessee acquired Correa in a trade with Baltimore at the start of the 2018 regular season. He was a role player until late in 2019, and he set career-highs with 37 tackles, five sacks, seven quarterback pressures and two passes defensed last season.

“The coaches had a lot of faith in me and my teammates had a lot of faith in me and I went out there and I do what I could to help this team win and that's all I could do,” Correa said in August. “… I'm not expecting anything because nothing's handed to you. You got to go out there. You got to earn it each and every day at practice, each and every week at the game.”

A second-round pick by the Ravens in 2016, the 26-year-old has played 57 games (13 starts) in his career.