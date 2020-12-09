Wednesday Injury Report: Adoreé Jackson Practices

The fourth-year cornerback who has yet to play a game in 2020 was a limited participant for the first time since his return to the active roster.

NASHVILLE – Just about anything would have been a step in the right direction for Adoreé Jackson.

So, when the fourth-year cornerback stepped on the practice field with the rest of the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday, it was a notable development for a player who has not appeared in a game this season.

Jackson has been on the active roster since Nov. 11, a day before their Week 10 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, but had not participated in a single practice since.

Wednesday, he was a limited participant, according to the official NFL injury report.

The 2017 first-round draft pick (18th overall) was expected to be a big part of the defense this season but was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 14, the day of the regular-season opener at Denver, because of a knee injury. Franchise officials designated Jackson for return on Oct. 21, which opened a three-week window during which he was allowed to – and often did – practice with the team and was evaluated by the team’s medical staff.

Four different cornerbacks have started in Jackson’s place this season. One, Johnathan Joseph, was released and replaced by Desmond King, who was acquired in a midseason trade. Currently, the job belongs to Breon Borders, who joined the Titans as a practice squad addition on Sept. 21. Borders was one of three Titans who did not practice Wednesday.

“He's working his way back,” coach Mike Vrabel said last week. “He has good days and he has bad days, and his bad days, he (has) not (been) out there practicing.”

That changed Wednesday.

The complete Titans-Jaguars injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not participate: CB Breon Borders (hip), WR A.J. Brown (ankle) and T Dennis Kelly (knee). Limited participation: CB Adoreé Jackson (knee), C Ben Jones (knee), G Rodger Saffold (ankle) and TE Jonnu Smith (knee). Full participation: RB Darrynton Evans (hamstring).

JACKSONVILLE

Did not participate: TE Tyler Eifert (shoulder) and OL Brandon Linder (ankle). Limited participation: LB Dakota Allen (hamstring), LB Kamalei Correa (hamstring), RB Nathan Cottrell (knee), CB Sidney Jones (Achilles), CB Greg Mabin (hamstring), RB James Robinson (knee) and WR Laviska Shenault (thumb).