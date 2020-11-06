Clowney's Quest for QB Sack No Sure Thing

NASHVILLE – Want to bet that Jadeveon Clowney will – or will not – get a sack at some point this season? Well, now you can.

BetOnline issued prop bets Thursday related to the free agent outside linebacker’s ability to get to the quarterback.

The website’s odds that Clowney will get at least one sack in 2020 are 1/4, meaning you would have to bet $400 to win $100. The odds that he will finish the season without any sacks are 5/2, which means you could win $250 for every $100 you bet, if you think the worst will happen.

The over/under on his eventual sack total for the season is 2.

Through seven games, Clowney has yet to record a quarterback sack. It is the first time in his career he has gotten this deep into a season without one, not counting his rookie campaign when injuries limited him to one appearance in the first seven weeks and four games played overall.

He is, however, third on the Titans’ defense with eight quarterback pressures, tied for third with three tackles for loss and has broken up four passes. He has not had a quarterback pressure in his last two contests.

“(Clowney) has given us some really good snaps,” general manager Jon Robinson said this week. “He's made some disruptive plays in every game that he's been in. We can we move him around. Coach [Mike] Vrabel does a good job of trying to put him in position to be successful and get back there and there's been plays that he has disrupted.

“… He's working to get back to making those plays and getting those, either a turnover or a sack or whatever it may be.”

Clowney also has been dealing with injuries. He has missed two full practices this week because of a knee injury. He did the same thing last week before he took part in Friday’s workout and then made one tackle against Cincinnati. An illness and a hip injury also have impacted his ability to practice at times this season.

“He’s had very disruptive plays,” coach Mike Vrabel said this week. “I think we all have had some really good plays, some plays that we'd all like to have back. There was good moves, again, getting into the pocket (Sunday at Cincinnati). … We've sent him inside there before, off the ball and he's done some good things.”

He just hasn’t sacked a quarterback – and some might be willing wager that he never will.