Wednesday Injury Report: Clowney Becoming A Constant

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Jadeveon Clowney has not shown up on the stat sheet in a way most probably expected after he signed with the Tennessee Titans just prior to the start of the regular season.

The three-time Pro Bowler continues to show up on the injury report, though, and not in a good way.

Wednesday, Clowney was one of three Titans who did not participate in the daily workout, according to the NFL’s official injury report. He was held out because of an issues with his knee. Also out were nose tackle DaQuan Jones (foot) and tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle).

This is the fourth week of five since the season-opener at Denver that Clowney has been listed on the injury report. He has not missed a game and he has played just shy of 80 percent of the defense’s snaps.

The knee has been the issue since the Week 3 triumph at Minnesota. Last week, he also had an illness. That combination caused him to sit out Thursday’s workout before he was a full participant on Friday.

Prior to the Week 2 victory over Jacksonville, he was a limited participant for one day due to a hip issue.

Clowney has been credited with 10 tackles in five games, which does not rank among the Titans’ top 10. He also has yet to register a sack although he is third on the team with six quarterback pressures and tied for second with three tackles for loss. He also has broken up three passes.

The complete Titans-Steelers injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), TE MyCole Pruitt (illness) and T Isaiah Wilson (illness). Limited participation: DL DaQuan Jones (foot), T Dennis Kelly (knee) and TE Jonnu Smith (ankle).

PITTSBURGH

Did not practice: LB Devin Bush (knee), CB Mike Hilton (shoulder), C Maurkice Pouncey (foot), QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), DE Stephon Tuitt (not injury related) and FB Derek Watt (hamstring). Limited participation: G David DeCastro (abdomen). Full participation: WR Diontae Johnson (back).

