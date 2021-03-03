NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Search

The Move That Unexpectedly Hindered the Titans' Pursuit of Watt

Releasing Johnathan Joseph last November helped the high-profile free agent gain insight into his new team, the Arizona Cardinals.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

In a way, the Tennessee Titans have no one to blame but themselves for their unsuccessful attempt to sign free agent J.J. Watt.

One of the game’s most prolific pass rushers agreed to a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, more than two weeks after the Houston Texans released him.

The Titans made no secret of their interest in Watt, who has 101 career sacks in 128 games played, and they reportedly made a competitive offer to the 31-year-old (he will turn 32 this month), three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

However, it was a move they made back in early November that ultimately worked against them in their pursuit of the elite pass rusher. They released cornerback Johnathan Joseph two days after a Nov. 1 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Cardinals subsequently signed Joseph, who spent the rest of the season with them and recently spoke to Watt about his experience. The two were teammates for nine seasons with the Texans (2011-19).

“Obviously I spent time in Arizona, so you know me and him had a long conversation about that. … I kinda had an idea all along where he was probably going to end up going,” Joseph said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Just from the conversation that me and him had and just knowing the situation they have there with a young team on offense that has playmakers. Defense, the same thing.”

Joseph played seven games (six starts) for the Titans in 2020 and was credited with 29 tackles, five passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble. He made three tackles and broke up one pass in four games with Arizona before he ended the season on injured reserve.

At 36 years old (he will be 37 next month), he is set to become a free agent and there is some question about whether he has reached the end of the line as a player.

If that is the case, it seems he will have a future as a salesman. After all, Joseph was instrumental in Jadeveon Clowney’s decision to sign with the Titans last September. Clowney’s search for a team was one of the biggest storylines of the 2020 offseason, and he finally settled on a one-year deal with Tennessee days before the regular-season opener at Denver.

That, of course, did not work out so well for the Titans. Clowney, a former teammate of Joseph and Watt in Houston, played in eight of the first nine games and did not record a quarterback sack before he underwent season-ending knee surgery. Tennessee’s defense finished with 19 sacks, fewer than all but two of the league’s other 31 teams, which is part of the reason they wanted to add Watt once he became available.

Tennessee Titans cornerback Tye Smith (23) talks with Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) after the game at Nissan Stadium.
News

The Move That Unexpectedly Hindered the Titans' Pursuit of Watt

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson (79) during the game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium.
News

Titans Want to Cut Cost of Cutting Wilson

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) leaves the field after losing to the Baltimore Ravens in Nashville on January 10, 2021.
News

Simmons Goes Home to Give Back

Tennessee Titans cornerback Breon Borders (39) takes the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Cornerback Re-Signed Days After Release

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Henry Donates to Nashville Firefighter

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains addresses the media after the Bear's Rookie Minicamp workout at Halas Hall.
News

Former Titans Coordinator to be Analyst for College Program

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) is tackled by Tennessee Titans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (99) and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) and defensive end DaQuan Jones (90) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Which Titans Are Headed for Free Agency?

The ball goes through the hands of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) as Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown (55) attempts to intercept it in the first quarter of the NFL game between Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati.
News

Five Players the Titans Could Have Drafted Other Than Isaiah Wilson

Tennessee Titans tackle Isaiah Wilson (79) gets instruction from head coach Mike Vrabel during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 Nashville, Tenn.
News

Report: Titans Trying to Trade Isaiah Wilson