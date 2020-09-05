SI.com
AllTitans
Report: Clowney Will Sign With Titans

David Boclair

It was nearly six months ago that the NFL’s free agency signing period started, and not long after the Tennessee Titans publicly expressed their interest in defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

According to a report Saturday afternoon, the wait will be worth it for general manager Jon Robinson, coach Mike Vrabel and the rest of the franchise that got within a game of playing in the Super Bowl last season.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini said that the first overall pick in the 2014 draft and three-time Pro Bowler is “expected to sign” with Tennessee. The Titans are Clowney’s choice over New Orleans, according to the report. The Seattle Seahawks also have been consistently included among those teams that wanted to sign him. Clowney played for Seattle in 2019 after being traded prior to the start of the regular season.

The Titans have significantly more salary cap space -- $21,706,448 – than the Seahawks or Saints (source: OverTheCap,com). It is expected that Clowney will sign for one year in the neighborhood of $15 million.

Coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Friday that the Titans had "an offer out" to Clowney.

A short time after the initial report, Russini followed another that said Clowney had begun to interact with his new teammates.

The choice to sign with the Titans – assuming it happens – will reunite Clowney with Vrabel and others who coached him during his five seasons with the Houston Texans (2014-18).

Vrabel was a position coach with Houston for two years and the defensive coordinator in 2017 (Clowney’s best NFL season) before he took over in Tennessee. His Titans’ staff includes two defensive assistants who also coached in Houston.

Cornerback Johnathan Joseph, a former Texans teammate as well as a Clowney mentor, plays for the Titans. He signed as a free agent back in late April.

Familiarity figures to be a significant factor given the late date and the fact that teams did not have a traditional offseason to implement their systems and indoctrinate their players in them. 

In six NFL seasons, Clowney has registered 32 sacks, 80 quarterback hits and 71 tackles for loss in 75 career contests. He also has forced eight fumbles and recovered eight fumbles.

He was named to the Pro Bowl three straight years beginning in 2016 and has made the NFL's "Top 100 Players" list each of the past four seasons. He was No. 41 on this year's list, the second-highest ranking he has attained to date.

