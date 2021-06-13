Reynolds Works, Waits in Wake of Jones Deal

The Tennessee Titans' most prominent offseason addition at wide receiver before last week now uncertain of his role for the 2021 NFL season.

Understandably, nobody is talking about Josh Reynolds much these days.

Tennessee Titans fans have been on a week-long emotional high after the acquisition of seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones. Seemingly all of the discussion centers on the potentially explosive duo Jones could form with A.J. Brown.

That has made Reynolds somewhat of an afterthought. And while he hasn’t considered the possibility much, that might be a good thing. As defenses consume themselves with who to pay attention to more between Jones and Brown, Reynolds could have a chance to produce better-than-respectable numbers.

“Oh yeah,” Reynolds said, “definitely. But you don’t really think about that stuff. It’s in the back of your mind. At this point, it’s getting better every day, it’s learning the offense front and back and doing my job as best I can.”

After all, Reynolds signed with the Titans in March with the belief he would have a prominent role after four seasons in relative obscurity with the Los Angeles Rams offense. He’s coming off of the best season of his career in which he caught 52 passes for 618 yards and two touchdowns, but the fifth-year pro has caught 113 passes for 1,450 and nine touchdowns thus in all.

He made it clear during his introductory press conference in the spring that he believes he is capable of much more.

He made much of how he could be the right replacement for Corey Davis, who signed with the New York Jets in free agency. That means being an effective blocker, a down-field threat and a significant option on play-action pass plays.

“I am basically looking to bring the same aspects as Corey did, and maybe a couple of different things,” he said in March. “But ultimately, I am trying to fill in that spot and make a name for myself.”

Right now, it’s unclear what or how big his role will be in wake of Jones’ arrival. Reynolds said the Titans’ coaching staff rotated the receivers who took part in organized team activities (OTAs), which ended last week. With this week’s mandatory minicamp all that remains of offseason work, it likely will be training camp before he gets a clear picture of how he will be used.

The plan, for now, is to continue to improve and prepare for the opportunities that await him this season.

“It’s kind of hard to say right now,” Reynolds said regarding his role. “... Just have to keep getting better and learn this offense.”