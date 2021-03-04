NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Vaccaro Part of Landmark Nashville Business

The veteran Titans safety is a partner in the first black-owned restaurant on Broadway, in the heart of the city's tourism and entertainment district.
Tennessee Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro is an investor in a landmark downtown Nashville business.

Vaccaro is a partner in the latest Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria, which became the first black-owned restaurant on Broadway when it celebrated its grand opening Thursday. The eatery is part of Fifth and Broadway, a massive development built on the site of the city’s former convention center and at the core of the Nashville’s tourism and entertainment industry.

An eight-year veteran who entered the NFL as a first-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2013 (15th overall), Vaccaro joined the Titans in 2018 and has been a starter for the past three seasons. He was one of the team’s most outspoken members when it came to last summer’s social justice dialogue that temporarily paused much of the country’s professional sports briefly.

He has earned just shy of $30 million through his NFL contracts (source: OverTheCap.com). His current deal with Tennessee runs through 2022, but he is considered a prime candidate to be cut as the team wrestles with salary cap issues ahead of the league’s new contract year, which begins in two weeks.

The Slim & Husky’s franchise was created in 2017 by Nashville natives Clint Gray, Derrick Moore, and Emanuel Reed and features customizable pizzas and salads along with craft drinks in a hip-hop inspired setting. Music and artwork from the local creative community are featured.

Vaccaro is a first-time partner with the group and the new location is the eighth. There are three others in the Nashville area, one in Memphis, two in Atlanta and one in Sacramento, Calif.

Fifth and Broadway is a multi-facted development that features residences, businesses, dining and entertainment. It also is home to the National Museum of African American Music.

Tennessee Titans strong safety Kenny Vaccaro (24) takes the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium.
