See It: Titans Say It's 'Time to Take A Stand'

David Boclair

Tennessee Titans players spoke out Thursday about their feelings of injustice and inequity in America that has gone on for "the past hundreds of years."

Safety Kevin Byard and quarterback Ryan Tannehill offered their thoughts on behalf of the entire roster in a short video press briefing.

Neither player had prepared remarks. Instead, they shared their feelings based on conversations that had taken place throughout the morning. At one point, Tannehill even got emotional when he compared his own experience as a father to that of some of his black teammates.

The players did not take questions.

The address was part of a full day of meetings and discussions that took place instead of the regularly scheduled practice, inspired by the actions of other professional sports teams and figures in the wake of Sunday's shooting death of Jacob Blake by Kenosha, Wisc. police.

"We feel that with this moment right here, today, with my brother Ryan standing next to me and all my brothers standing behind me, we wanted to show solidarity and to be unified and to say we're tired," Byard said. "We're sick and tired of seeing the things that's been going on on social media for entertainment, seeing our black brothers and sisters be murdered by police like it's nothing. And I feel like it's time for a change."

