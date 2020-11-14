A Look at Titans' Options if They Want to Change Kickers

Mike Vrabel has had to address one of his team’s issues more often than he probably desires.

Each time kicker Stephen Gostkowski has missed a field goal this season, the Tennessee Titans head coach has been asked about it afterward. And each time, he expressed his confidence in the 14-year veteran and three-time Pro Bowler. There has always been the belief that Gostkowski would get back on track and finally provide the Titans with the consistency they envisioned when they signed him in September.

Although he made nine straight attempts, including three consecutive game-winners, after missing four total kicks in his Titans debut, the former New England Patriot has not yet found that consistency.

Gostkowski has missed eight field goals this season (he is 12-20), already a career-high. His previous career-high was six in 2012 (he played in all 16 games that season). Among the wayward attempts, two have been more costly than others. He missed a 45-yard game-tying attempt in a 24-21 loss to the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7, and a 44-yard attempt that would have brought the Titans within seven points of the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth quarter of their 34-17 loss on Thursday night.

“We’re just trying to put the guys out there that give us the best chance to win,” Vrabel said Friday morning. “Steve has hit some big kicks for us. He has missed some, he has had a lot that he’d like to have back. We’re going to have to continue to evaluate that and see what our options are and make a decision.”

Last season, franchise officials rolled through four kickers in search of consistency they never found. So, there at least we know they will make a move when they think it is necessary.

If the Titans decide it is time to change, here are some options currently available:

• Sign Giorgio Tavecchio to the active roster. The Titans already have a viable option on their practice squad in Tavecchio. With undrafted rookie kicker Tucker McCann on injured reserve, the Titans signed Tavecchio to the practice squad ahead of Thursday's game.

He has an interesting story. He graduated from California in 2011 but did not appear in an NFL game until 2017. He played all 16 games for the Raiders that season and four games for the Atlanta Falcons in 2018. He has made 21 of 26 field goals, with a long of 56, and 41 of 42 PATs in his short professional career.

However, Tavecchio has not played in an NFL game in more than two years. It’s unclear how much rust, if any at all, there is for him to knock off before hitting the field again.

• Sign free agent Stephen Hauschka. Released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 12, Hauschka is an old, reliable nine-year NFL veteran. The Titans have at least some familiarity with the 35-year-old. Before signing Gostkowski in September, they hosted Hauschka for a workout.

In a somewhat curious decision, the Buffalo Bills parted ways with Hauschka in August and gave rookie kicker Tyler Bass the starting job. In three seasons with the Bills, he made 73 of his 89 field goal attempts and 84 of his 87 extra-point attempts. The longtime kicker is also well known for his time with the Seattle Seahawks. In six seasons there, he made 175 of his 197 field goal attempts and 234 of 246 extra-point attempts. He began his career with the Baltimore Ravens (2008, 2009) and played four games for the Denver Broncos in 2010.

He has played in 16 playoff games and appeared in two Super Bowls with the Seattle Seahawks, one of which they won (2014). He has missed just one field goal in the postseason (24-25). He made all five of his postseason attempts with the Bills.

• Talk Matt Bryant out of retirement. It can be difficult to lure a player back, but it should not be out of the cards. The 45-year-old has 19 NFL seasons under his belt, most notably with the Atlanta Falcons (11 seasons, 2009-2019). Bryant ranks 11th all-time in NFL history with 397 field goals made and 13th all-time in field goal percentage (85.5 percent). In 2011, he led the league in field goal percentage at 93.1 percent. He earned a spot on the NFL’s All-Rookie Team in 2002 and made the Pro Bowl in 2016. He has won eight weekly awards and three monthly awards.

In 14 career postseason games, including one Super Bowl with the Falcons, which they lost, he made 25 of his 26 field goal attempts and 33 of his 34 extra-point attempts.

• Sign Sam Sloman: A seventh-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in this year’s draft, Sloman was that team’s kicker for the first seven weeks of the season. He made eight of 11 field goals and 18 of 21 PATs before he was waived.

The Titans already have taken a look at him. He was in for a tryout the same day as Tevecchio. So, it he was the second-best of two kickers that day. Plus, there are serious questions about the trajectory of his kicks. Of the ones he missed for the Rams, one field goal and two PATs were blocked, and only 59.5 percent of his kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.

He clearly would not be Tennessee’s first choice, but he is available.

• Why not bring back Greg Joseph? While it would make sense, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have protected him every week since they added him to the practice squad. If that trend continues, there’s almost no shot the Titans could reclaim him.

He’s also inexperienced. Joseph played five games for the Titans last year (the final two in the regular season, and three the postseason). Joseph made all 18 of his extra-point attempts (nine in the regular season, nine more in the playoffs). He attempted just one field goal, which he made in the AFC Championship game against Kansas City.