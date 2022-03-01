Another Team Cuts Titans' Draft Bust

Jon Robinson did not have to see much of Jeremiah Poutasi before he decided the Tennessee Titans’ decision to draft the offensive lineman out of Utah was a bad one.

Several other teams had to see for themselves.

The latest, the Las Vegas Raiders, showed the him the door on Monday. Poutasi was released despite the fact that he had signed a futures contract after the Raiders were eliminated in the wild card round of the playoffs. The decision to add him to the 2022 roster was made before that franchise hired a new head coach (Josh McDaniels) and general manager (Dave Ziegler).

The new brain trust apparently does not want to even give him a look.

Poutasi spent all of last season on the Raiders’ practice squad but did not see any game action.

The Titans, under then-general manager Ruston Webster, selected Poutasi in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He appeared in 11 games that season and was starter for the first seven on a team that finished 2-14. Coach Ken Whisenhunt was fired seven games into that season, and Webster was cut loose at the start of the offseason.

Robinson replaced Webster and cut Poutasi at the end of that year’s training camp. Since then, the 6-foot-5, 330-pounder has spent time with Jacksonville, the L.A. Rams, Denver, Arizona and Las Vegas. He also played for the Salt Lake Stallions in the short-lived Alliance of American Football in 2019.

Coincidentally, Webster interviewed with the Raiders in their recent general manager search.

Poutasi’s last appearance in an NFL regular season game was in 2016 with the Jaguars.