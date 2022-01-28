Skip to main content
Former Titans GM Pursues New Opportunity
Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons

Ruston Webster, a scout with the Atlanta Falcons in recent seasons, is a candidate to be the Las Vegas Raiders general manager.

Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

Two Tennessee Titans front office staffers will not be NFL general managers. Not yet, at least.

A former Titans GM, however, might get a second chance to do the job.

Ruston Webster, who was the franchise’s top voice in all personnel matters from 2012-15, interviewed this week with the Los Angeles Raiders as part of their search for a new general manager. The Raiders first former television analyst Mike Mayock after three seasons in that role.

Webster, 59, is one of seven candidates who have met with – or are scheduled to meet with Raiders officials, who also need to hire a head coach. No timetable has been set for when a decision will be made on either position.

Las Vegas is one of four NFL teams that fired their general managers following the regular season. Three, the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants, have completed the interview process and announced their hires.

The Pittsburgh Steelers also will need a new general manager Kevin Colbert, who has done that job since 2010, announced Friday that he plans to step down after the 2022 NFL Draft.

Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort interviewed with the Bears, Vikings and Giants but was passed over for each. Tennessee vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden also interviewed with the Giants.

Webster joined the Titans as vice president of player personnel in 2010 and was promoted to general manager after two seasons. He oversaw drafts that included the selections of Taylor Lewan (first round, 2014) and Marcus Mariota (first round, 2015) and nose tackle DaQuan Jones (fourth round, 2014). That same period included notable misses such as wide receivers Justin Hunter (second round, 2013) and Dorial Green-Beckham (second round, 2015), running back Bishop Sankey (second round, 2014) and guard Chance Warmack (first round, 2013).

Webster has been a national scout with the Atlanta Falcons since the Titans fired him.

Tennessee Titans general manager Ruston Webster before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field.
