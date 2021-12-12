Naquan Jones Making Noise on D-Line

NASHVILLE – In the medical world, it’s otolaryngologist.

With the Tennessee Titans, just say Naquan Jones. It’s all about the ear, nose and throat.

The defensive lineman out of Michigan State expected a phone call during the 2021 NFL Draft that would have been music to his ears because it would have meant that he had been selected. It never came.

As a free agent, he elected to sign with the Titans, who needed a nose tackle following the free-agent departure of veteran DaQuan Jones (no relation). In short order the new Jones went from the practice squad to role player to a reliable option as a starter when needed.

When he finally earned playing time, beginning in early October, Jones put his throat to good use as backup vocalist of sorts to Jeffery Simmons, the third-year defensive tackle who has developed into one of the dominant players at his position.

“He’ll talk a lot more to the other team, so that just gets everybody riled up,” Jones said of Simmons. “And it’s a lot of fun. … When he starts talking, then I start talking.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars should expect to hear from Jones on Sunday when they make their annual visit to Nissan Stadium. Teair Tart, the Titans’ starting nose tackle, has been ruled out because of injury, which means Jones is likely to see plenty of action.

Three times in the nine games he has played thus far, he was on the field for more than 40 percent of the defensive snaps. Two of them were in contests Tart did not play, and the difference between the two is difficult to see. Jones’ season-high for tackles in a game is three (four times), the same as Tart (two times). Jones also has one and a half sacks while Tart has none. Tart’s three tackles for loss are one more than Jones’

“(Jones) is a guy that wants to be good and wants to take his game to the next level,” Simmons said. “So, I think that mindset he has – coming in as a rookie – is helping him out as a pro.”

All of which leads to one additional body part – the eyes.

Jones always envisioned himself as a legitimate NFL prospect, particularly given that he was a regular part of the defensive line rotation at Michigan State. He admits to early disappointment when he went undrafted but now sees that things probably could not have worked out better for him.

Given Simmons’ performance this season, opposing offenses tend to overlook Jones, which is just fine with him.

“I feel so much confidence,” Jones said. “And playing next to Jeff makes it so much easier. He gets so much attention because of the player that he is. And that makes my job 10 times easier.”