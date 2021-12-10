Friday Injury Report: Defense Won't Have One Lineman, Linebacker and DB

NASHVILLE – Injuries will force the Tennessee Titans to play without one player at each level of its defense on Sunday.

Coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that four players have been ruled out for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, including defensive lineman Teair Tart, inside linebacker David Long and cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins. Also out is tight end Tommy Hudson. All four missed the entire practice week.

No one was listed as questionable.

The good news is that four players are the fewest to be ruled out in advance since Week 10, the last time the Titans won a game. Six were declared unfit to play ahead of the last contest against the New England Patriots, and seven were ruled out prior to the loss to the Houston Texans.

Long will miss his fourth straight game with a hamstring injury. Tart is out for the second straight time with an ankle injury (he also missed two games earlier in the year with a groin injury). Jenkins, who sat out the loss to Houston with a chest injury, is also out this time due to an ankle issue.

The Jaguars ruled out just one player, offensive lineman Brandon Linder.

The complete Titans-Jaguars injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: TE Tommy Hudson (ankle), CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (ankle), ILB David Long (hamstring), and DL Teair Tart (ankle). Limited participation: OLB Harold Landry (hamstring). Full participation: OLB Ola Adeniyi (hamstring), DL Denico Autry (knee), ILB Jayon Brown (quad), G Nate Davis (concussion), ILB Rashaan Evans (ankle), CB Greg Mabin (ankle), CB Elijah Molden (hip) and RB Jeremy McNichols (concussion).

Sunday status – Out: TE Tommy Hudson, CB JackRabbit Jenkins, ILB David Long and DL Teari Tart. Questionable: none.

JACKSONVILLE

Did not practice: OL Brandon Linder (back). Limited participation: none. Full participation: DE Josh Allen (shoulder), OL Ben Bartch (back), DT Malcolm Brown (toe), CB Tyson Campbell (groin), LB Myles Jack (knee), CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion), WR Marvin Jones (not injury related-rest), CB Nevin Lawson (foot), DE Lerentee McCary (illness), OL Andrew Norwell (not injury related-rest) and RB James Robinson (heel/knee).

Sunday status – Out: OL Brandon Linder. Questionable: none.