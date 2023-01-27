Pass Protection is Job One for Next O-Line Coach

Under Keith Carter, blockers were much more proficient and consistent in the run game.

NASHVILLE – The New York Jets’ decision to hire Keith Carter as offensive line coach and run-game coordinator earlier this week was – in its own way – a reminder of what the Tennessee Titans need most in their new offensive line coach: someone who can better the team’s pass protection.

Just about every metric available would suggest Carter, during his five-year tenure with the Titans, did indeed do good work with the running game.

A couple examples:

• From 2018 through 2022, the Titans averaged 4.7 yards per rushing attempt, a figure that ranked fourth-best in the NFL, trailing only Baltimore, Cleveland and Seattle.

• From 2018 through 2022, the Titans finished – in order – ninth, eighth, fourth, 10th and 12th in team run-blocking grades, per Pro Football Focus.

But the Titans consistently lagged the field on Carter’s watch when it came to protecting the passer.

Examples on that front:

• From 2018 through 2022, the Titans had the highest sacks allowed percentage (8.67%) in the NFL, one of only five teams to top eight percent in that department.

• From 2018 through 2022, the Titans finished 10th, 12th, 28th, 29th and 32nd, respectively, in team pass-blocking grades, per PFF.

• From 2018 through 2022, the Titans allowed the quarterback to be pressured on 25.2 percent of all dropbacks, seventh-most in the league, per Pro Football Reference.

In Carter’s defense, the personnel on the offensive line changed over the years.

In 2018, for instance, four linemen – Lewan, Josh Kline, Quinton Spain and Ben Jones – all played more than 86 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, while the combination of Jack Conklin/Dennis Kelly also accounted for more than 86 percent of the snaps at right tackle.

In comparison, only three Titans offensive linemen played more than 66 percent of the snaps in 2022 – and those were Aaron Brewer, Dennis Daley and Nicholas Petit-Frere.

In other words, Carter’s offensive line talent base clearly declined over the years.

That said, the offensive linemen who arrived here during Carter’s watch seemed to – for the most part – make quicker and better progress in the running game than in pass protection. I would say recent draft picks like Nate Davis, Dillon Radunz and Nicholas Petit-Frere all fit that description.

It remains to be seen exactly what the Titans' offense will look like in 2023, as the team fired former offensive coordinator Todd Downing and has yet to name a replacement.

But it’s hard to believe the Titans will be any more run-oriented than we’ve seen from the Derrick Henry-centric teams in recent years.

If indeed the Titans do tweak the offense a little more in favor of the pass next season, it’s all the more reason to have an offensive line coach that can better protect the quarterback.