One Fired Assistant Lands New Job

Keith Carter, one of four assistant coaches the Tennessee Titans fired following the end of the regular season, has a new job.

Carter will be the offensive line coach and run game coordinator for the New York Jets, ESPN reported Thursday morning. He will work under head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, the former Denver Broncos head coach. The Jets announced Hackett’s hire Thursday.

Carter was the Titans’ offensive line coach for the past five seasons. He was part of coach Mike Vrabel’s initial staff via a connection with 2018 offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur. When LeFleur left to become head coach of the Green Bay Packers in 2019, Carter remained.

To date, Tennessee has not replaced Carter.

“I think that was my first time hiring a staff, the first time having an offensive coordinator,” Vrabel said recently. “The most important thing is that (the offensive line coach) supports the coordinator. I understand that now.

“… I know what kind [of coach] that I'm looking for and what the vision is there.”

Carter was fired along with offensive coordinator Todd Downing, offensive skills coach Erik Frazier and secondary coach Anthony Midget on Jan. 9, three days after a 20-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars ended their season and their streak of three straight playoff appearances.

The Jets finished the 2022 season, same as the Titans. They finished 25th in rushing offense, 24th in yards per carry and their leading rusher, Breece Hall, finished with 463 rushing yards.