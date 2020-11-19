Power Rankings: Tumbling Into the Teens

The Tennessee Titans have fallen from grace in national media power rankings.

After starting 5-0, the Titans have lost three of their last four games. Considered at least a top 10 team in most power rankings all season, but they have now dropped well into the teens in many of this week’s rankings.

The latest tumble comes on the heels of a 34-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts (6-3), who now own a tiebreaker over the Titans (6-3) for the AFC South lead.

The Titans’ most common ranking this week in various power rankings was No. 14. Their lowest was No. 15; their highest was No. 9.

The good news is that the Titans will have an opportunity to recover their image this week against one of the top teams in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens (6-3).

“We're trying to win a game. We're trying to put our head down,” head coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday. “We're trying to focus on continuing to improve at this point in the season, knowing that teams go in different directions. We need to improve. We need to focus on us today, and then continue to improve and get on to Baltimore.”

A look at where the Titans stand in a number of NFL power rankings and what those outlets had to say about the team that suddenly is in a serious fight for a playoff spot:

Sports Illustrated - 9th (Last week: 9th)

I’m not worried about Ryan Tannehill. Yet.

ESPN - 12th (Last week: 9th)

The Titans thought they were adding pass-rushing help when they signed Beasley, who posted eight sacks with the Falcons in 2019. Despite questions about Beasley's work ethic, the Titans assumed their blue-collar locker room and a clean slate would allow Beasley to thrive. Their $9.5 million investment didn't pay off. Beasley got off to a terrible start by reporting to training camp 10 days late for unexcused reasons. The Titans released Beasley after only five games. Beasley played only 19% of the defensive snaps, finishing with three tackles and zero sacks.

NFL.com - 14th (Last week: 9th)

Let's play the 'What if …' game for a moment, shall we? Thursday night. First quarter. Titans already ahead of the Colts, 7-0. On third down, Ryan Tannehill spots A.J. Brown streaking down the sideline and cuts it loose. The ball travels 40 yards in the air, hits Brown right in his hands -- there's no Colts defender in front of him. He drops it. The game was different from that point on. The special teams meltdown was a more obvious headline, to which we'll say this: Any further costly missed kicks from here on out are as much on Mike Vrabel as they are on Stephen Gostkowski. Patriot loyalty has to have its limits.

CBS Sports - 15h (Last week: 9th)

The defense continues to be a major problem. It puts so much pressure on the offense to score.

NBC Sports - 14th (Last week: 9th)

Tennessee’s special teams had an epic third-quarter meltdown against the Colts. Mike Vrabel’s manhood remains safe this season.

The Athletic - 15th (Last week: 8th)

On nights when their offense doesn’t operate at peak efficiency, it seems like the Titans have no chance of winning. The margin of error on that side of the ball is just so small because Tennessee has the second-worst special teams in the league, and the defense allows way too many easy completions. Big stretch coming up with trips to Baltimore and Indianapolis the next two weeks.

USA Today - 11th (Last week: 5th)

Mike Vrabel is one of the craftiest coaches in the league. But he definitely goofed by turning away from veteran P Ryan Allen last week.

Bleacher Report - 14th (Last week: 9th)

The Tennessee Titans have been exposed.

After losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel insisted that the team's lack of a defensive coordinator wasn't why they had struggled so much on that end of the field..

"That's not a factor. I'm positive that's not a factor," Vrabel told reporters. "We have to continue to play better and coach better. But I'm certain that's not what's leading to us giving up points and not getting off the field on third downs."

Whatever the reason, Tennessee's defense was poor again in Thursday's loss to Indianapolis. The Colts amassed 430 yards of offense, converted three of their five fourth-down attempts and didn't punt the football until the fourth quarter.

The loss shifted the balance of power in the AFC South and leaves the Titans scrambling for answers after losing three of their last four games. It also left one of our analysts with serious concerns about Tennessee's legitimacy as a contender.

"The Titans can't pressure the quarterback with any consistency, and the secondary isn't especially good," Davenport said. "Those are fatal flaws in the same conference as Patrick Mahomes and Ben Roethlisberger. The Titans may make the playoffs, but this is a second-tier Super Bowl wannabe."

Sporting News - 14th (Last week: 9th)

The Titans are the Seahawks of the AFC with their defensive issues catching up to them and their offensive strength of running the ball starting to not be as dependable. Mike Vrabel's team is at a crossroads, suddenly out of playoff position after a 5-0 start.

Yahoo - 12th (Last week: 6th)

The Titans looked overmatched against Indianapolis. The next three games are at Baltimore, a rematch at the Colts and then they host the Browns. The loss to the Colts makes it an absolutely critical stretch to their season.

Fox News - 14th (Last week: 9th)