Power Rankings: Steelers on Top; Pats Aren't Dead Yet

With a few late-game upsets and wild finishes, Week 10 is in the books. With divisional playoff races starting to pick up steam, let's see how things stack up around the league:

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (9–0)

Last week: Win vs. Bengals 36–10

Next week: at Jacksonville

We’re more than halfway through the season, and getting this far without a loss really has to count for something. And the Steelers still have potential to grow, which JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool put on display Sunday against the Bengals.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (8–1)

Last week: Bye

Next week: at Las Vegas

The Chiefs feel like they’re cruising along on the interstate at a steady 85 MPH. Last year, they found another gear late. If that happens this time around, with Patrick Mahomes closing in on some pretty historic stuff, look out.

3. New Orleans Saints (7–2)

Last week: Win vs. San Francisco 27–13

Next week: vs. Atlanta

Can New Orleans stay afloat with Jameis Winston at the helm? I say they can. Because the Saints haven’t been overly reliant on the position in general this year, even with Drew Brees in there.

4. Green Bay Packers (7–2)

Last week: Win vs. Jacksonville 24–20

Next week: at Indianapolis

It’s been a while since the Packers put together a win that made you turn your head. Going to Indy gives them a chance to get one.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7–3)

Last week: Win at Carolina 46–23

Next week: vs. Las Angeles Rams (Monday)

The defense hasn't been quite as dominant of late, and Tom Brady’s protection has shown cracks, so getting the tests they are (Rams, Chiefs) before their Week 13 bye should be good for Bruce Arians’s crew.

6. Baltimore Ravens (6–3)

Last week: Loss at New England 23–17

Next week: vs. Tennessee

Maybe I shouldn’t give them a mulligan for playing in a driving rain storm without Brandon Williams and Calais Campbell in the lineup. But I’m gonna give them a mulligan.

7. Los Angeles Rams (6–3)

Last week: Win vs. Seattle 23–16

Next week: at Tampa Bay

The Rams defense absolutely stifled the Seahawks on Sunday, which is no small task. And the overall performance against a quality opponent brought me to the conclusion that, right now, they’re probably their division’s most complete team.

8. Indianapolis Colts (6–3)

Last week: Win at Tennessee 34–17

Next week: vs. Green Bay

The way Indy pushed the Titans around on the road was enough for me to take notice. The Colts aren’t flashy. They are good.

9. Tennessee Titans (6–3)

Last week: Loss vs. Indianapolis 34–17

Next week: at Baltimore

I’m not worried about Ryan Tannehill. Yet.

10. Arizona Cardinals (6–3)

Last week: Win vs. Buffalo 32–30

Next week: at Seattle (Thursday)

They’re certainly not perfect. But man, they are fun to watch. And that quarterback of theirs is electric.

11. Buffalo Bills (7–3)

Last week: Loss at Arizona 32–30

Next week: Bye

So Josh Allen basically won that game for the Bills and then a miracle got in the way. So I’m not sure how much to take from what happened in Arizona.

12. Miami Dolphins (6–3)

Last week: Win vs. Los Angeles Chargers 29–21

Next week: at Denver

Arrow’s point way up here—and Tua Tagovailoa’s growing before our eyes while showing all the instincts, feel and accuracy he did as an Alabama icon.

13. Seattle Seahawks (6–3)

Last week: Loss at Los Angeles Rams 23–16

Next week: vs. Arizona (Thursday)

The defense has gone from a mild concern to a five-alarm fire fast.

14. Las Vegas Raiders (6–3)

Last week: Win vs. Denver 37–12

Next week: vs. Kansas City

The Raiders keep winning the games they’re supposed to win, and that’ll probably be plenty to get them in the playoffs.

15. Cleveland Browns (6–3)

Last week: Win vs. Houston 10–7

Next week: vs. Philadelphia

Having Nick Chubb back in the lineup definitely gives this team an edge going into the stretch with one of the NFL’s most fearsome ground games.

16. New England Patriots (4–5)

Last week: Win vs. Baltimore 23–17

Next week: at Houston

Uh oh, the Patriots aren’t dead yet.

17. Minnesota Vikings (4–5)

Last week: Win at Chicago 19–13

Next week: vs. Dallas

The Vikings have been hit with problem after problem, and they’re still square in the NFC playoff race.

18. San Francisco 49ers (4–6)

Last week: Loss at New Orleans 27–13

Next week: Bye

The air finally came out of the balloon a little with lopsided losses to the Packers and the Saints.

19. Detroit Lions (4–5)

Last week: Win vs. Washington 30–27

Next week: at Carolina

Detroit feels like it’s cruising toward an 8–8 mark and a conversation over the future of the franchise.

20. Chicago Bears (5–5)

Last week: Loss vs. Minnesota 19–13

Next week: Bye

That’s four losses in a row, and I guess people were right on target in questioning the legitimacy of the 5–1 start.

21. Philadelphia Eagles (3-5-1)

Last week: Loss at New York Giants 27–17

Next week: at Cleveland

This feels like it could be a whole lot worse than it is. So credit to the staff here for not letting it get out of hand, I guess.

22. New York Giants (3–7)

Last week: Win vs. Philadelphia 27–17

Next week: Bye

Joe Judge is gonna mess around and win the NFC East.

23. Carolina Panthers (3–7)

Last week: Loss vs. Tampa Bay 46–23

Next week: vs. Detroit

They'll play tough all year and have brighter days ahead.

24. Atlanta Falcons (3–6)

Last week: Bye

Next week: at New Orleans

Raheem Morris is definitely making a case to get the full-time gig in Atlanta. Beat New Orleans and things start to get real.

25. Denver Broncos (3–6)

Last week: Loss at Las Vegas 37–12

Next week: vs. Miami

Lots of questions about where the Broncos go from here, and the big one might concern how they approach the quarterback position.

26. Cincinnati Bengals (2-6-1)

Last week: Loss at Pittsburgh 36–10

Next week: at Washington

I’m still excited to see where things go with Joe Burrow the rest of the way.

27. Dallas Cowboys (2–7)

Last week: Bye

Next week: at Minnesota

The Cowboys likely get Andy Dalton back this week. I’m not sure it’ll matter much, and that’s less about Dalton than it is about a patched together o-line.

28. Los Angeles Chargers (2–7)

Last week: Loss at Miami 29–21

Next week: vs. New York Jets

After all those close losses, the dam finally broke on Sunday.

29. Washington Football Team (2–7)

Last week: Loss at Detroit 30–27

Next week: vs. Cincinnati

Quietly, the offense has woken up with Alex Smith at the helm.

30. Houston Texans (2–7)

Last week: Loss at Browns 10–7

Next week: vs. New England

Even in an impossible situation, Deshaun Watson’s a blast to watch.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (1–8)

Last week: Loss at Green Bay 24–20

Next week: vs. Pittsburgh

They might be bad. They haven’t quit.

32. New York Jets (0–9)

Last week: Bye

Next week: at Las Angeles Chargers

This is what it is, as a wise man once said.