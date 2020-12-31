NFL Power Rankings: A Crisis of Confidence

The Green Bay Packers drastically outclassed the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night.

Every bit of that lopsided 40-14 loss was reflected in this week’s power rankings. The Titans fell at least one spot, and in many cases more, in every media outlet surveyed.

The Titans most commonly came around No. 11 this week. Their lowest ranking was No. 12; the highest was No. 7. They have been inside of the top 10 in most outlets for essentially the entire season. This week, however, only three surveyed outlets had them higher than No. 10.

Of course, many outlets were critical of the porous defense, which is a big reason Tennessee has not yet clinched a postseason berth or its first AFC South division title since 2008. While the Titans have favorable odds to accomplish both in Week 17, many have started to question whether they can win playoff games.

Up next for the Titans (10-5) are the Houston Texans (4-11), a division rival in the middle of a miserable season that presumably would like nothing more than to do damage to the Titans’ postseason aspirations. The Titans can qualify for the postseason a few different ways, but taking care of their own business is the easiest route.

“Every game is so critical in this league that whether you've been in that situation or not, or whether we've had play-in games before, every week is different,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “It’ll be a new challenge. We all have to do a better job of coming in here and understanding, and playing to our strengths, and understanding how we have to play the football game. We're going to get another opportunity at it. That's the message over and over is that we didn’t take advantage of the opportunity on Sunday night. I'm confident that we'll find a way to do it next Sunday.”

A rundown of where national media outlets had the Titans in their Week 17 power rankings:

Sports Illustrated - 11th (Previously: 9th)

Despite the dud at Lambeau, you love the fact that they got repeat performances from Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry this season. But you hate the fact that this defense doesn’t seem likely to hold up against anyone in January.

ESPN - 9th (Previously: 5th)

New Year's resolution: Find a game-changing pass rusher

The Titans need to explore absolutely every possible option to find a pass-rusher who can wreck opposing offenses. They should add multiple pass-rushers via the draft and free agency. Adding a premier free-agent pass-rusher will be costly and would likely cause the team to make some tough decisions regarding other positions. However, given Tennessee is dead last in the NFL with only 15 sacks, something needs to be done to find a way to pressure quarterbacks and put offenses behind the sticks with sacks or tackles for a loss.

NFL.com - 10th (Previously: 8th)

Outclassed. That's a fair way to describe the Titans after a 40-14 loss to the Packers on Sunday night at snowy Lambeau. Tennessee was outgained, 448-260, and Green Bay scored touchdowns on its first three drives of the game en route to the easy win. Derrick Henry was held under 100 yards, imperiling his quest to become the eighth 2,000-yard rusher in league history, while Ryan Tannehill threw two interceptions in the face of a consistent Packers pass rush. This qualified as a total team loss, but it's the porous defense that continues to profile as Tennessee's fatal flaw. Ugly stuff, but hope remains: a win on the road on Sunday in Houston, and the Titans will be crowned AFC South champions.

CBS Sports - 12th (Previously: 11th)

The defense isn't good enough right now, but they need to just beat the Texans to win the division. It won't be easy.

NBC/Pro Football Talk - 11th (Previously: 8th)

It’s stunning that they still haven’t clinched a playoff spot.

The Athletic - 12th (Previously: 9th)

Top pending free agent: Wide receiver Corey Davis

USA Today - 11th (Previously: 5th)

Tantalizing as this team is, gotta be concerned about a defense that's permitted at least 30 points seven times.

Bleacher Report - 11th (Previously: 8th)

After watching the Colts fall in Pittsburgh in Week 16, the Titans were presented with an opportunity—beat the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday night, and the AFC South would be theirs.

Um…no.

Not only did the Titans not beat the Packers, but they were destroyed in every facet of the game in an effort that left Titans head coach Mike Vrabel visibly displeased.

"I don't think you can do that against anybody, with the mistakes that we made and the start that we had," Vrabel told reporters after the game. "[It's] just not going to be good enough and just too inconsistent."

On offense, the Titans managed just 260 yards and turned the ball over twice. On defense, Tennessee was gashed through the air and on the ground to the tune of 448 total yards and 40 points.

With a win in Week 17, Tennessee can still capture the division. But at least one of the analysts here at Bleacher Report saw all he needed to at Lambeau Field.

"Sunday's blowout was Exhibit A as to why the Titans can't be taken seriously as a Super Bowl contender," Davenport said. "The defense is bad, and the pass rush is nonexistent. Tennessee may have led the league in scoring entering Week 16, but the Titans aren't going to shootout their way to Tampa. It ain't happening."

Sporting News - 10th (Previously: 8th)

The Titans didn't seem ready defensively for the Packers and they're not built to play from behind. They can't take the Texans lightly in trying to secure the AFC South in Week 17.

Yahoo - 7th (Previously: 6th)

Tennessee struggled in the cold and snow on Sunday night with a chance to clinch the division, but they should be OK. It just needs to beat the 4-11 Texans to win the division. If the Titans can’t beat Houston, they don’t deserve the division title anyway.

New York Post - 9th (Previously: 8th)