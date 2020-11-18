Evans Expands Role in Pass Rush

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have decided to look at whether the answer to their pass rush woes has been hiding in plain sight.

Rashaan Evans, one of the central figures on their defense, got after Indianapolis’ Philip Rivers last Thursday more than he had any opposing quarterback this season, according to inside linebackers coach Jim Haslett, and other teams the Titans face between now and the end of the regular season ought to expect more of the same.

“We didn’t use him early because of the couple guys we signed and were relying on,” Haslett said. “We got him more involved last week than he has [been] all year, and he’ll get more involved as we go now. I would expect to see him more.”

Evans played a season-high 89 percent of the Titans’ defensive snaps in the loss to the Colts, who attempted passes on 40 of their 69 plays. He was credited with six tackles but no sacks and no quarterback pressures of Rivers, who typically makes decisions and gets rid of the ball quickly.

Pass rush has been a consistent source of consternation for coaches and franchise officials throughout the season. After nine games, Tennessee has 11 sacks. Only the Jacksonville Jaguars have fewer.

Outside linebacker Vic Beasley was signed during the offseason specifically to boost the pass rush but was released after he failed to record a sack in five games. Another high-profile free agent, Jadeveon Clowney, remains on the roster and a prominent part of the defense but has yet to notch his first sack with the Titans. Derick Roberson showed promise in that regard as an undrafted rookie in 2019, but injuries have limited him to just three games – and no sacks – thus far in 2020.

Evans’ role on the defense is clear. It is to get the ball carrier on the ground wherever it might be on the field.

He was Tennessee’s leading tackler last season with 139 stops. Thus far this season he is fifth with 52 tackles (on pace for 92) but has shown up at key times. He was involved in two tackles at the goal-line in the victory against Houston, and last week stopped Indianapolis’ Jordan Wilkins for no gain on fourth-and-goal from the 1.

However, he has just half a sack.

“I’d like to see Rashaan just keep getting better and better,” Haslett said. “I think he can develop as a leader. I think he can develop as the inside linebacker that everybody looks up to. He plays hard. He’s tough as nails. He makes a lot of plays.

“When he triggers, when he sees things, when he goes 100 miles an hour, that’s when he’s at his best. He gets out of control sometimes, but he’s fun to watch. He’s fun to coach, and he’s one of those guys when he lets loose … that’s when he’s at his best.”

Now, the Titans want to see if he can run down quarterbacks behind the line of scrimmage.

In four years at the University of Alabama, Evans notched 15 sacks, roughly one for every three and a half games he played. The Crimson Tide used him as something of a pass rush specialist for his first two years before he finally earned a starting spot on the defense.

In two-plus seasons with the Titans (40 games), he has just three sacks or one every 13.3 contests.

“He’s got good rush ability, and we send him a lot, and we do a lot of different things with him,” Haslett said. “Obviously, he can impact the game when he’s doing those types of things. We try to move him around a little bit and do different things with Rashaan.”

Perhaps with a few more opportunities, he can make a real difference in the pass rush.