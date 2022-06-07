Skip to main content

First-Round Pick Treylon Burks Battling Asthma

Wide receivers coach Rob Moore revealed the reason behind the rookie wide receiver's struggles, still believes the 18th overall selection will be a big performer on offense.

NASHVILLE – Everyone can now breathe a little easier. Except Treylon Burks, that is.

The mystery surrounding the Tennessee Titans’ first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft was solved Tuesday when wide receiver coach Rob Moore revealed the reason that Burks has struggled to make it through workouts or has had his reps limited during the recent rookie orientation and the ongoing organized team activities (OTAs).

“Some of the things that have happened are kind of out of his control,” Moore said. “The kid’s got asthma. Those things happen.”

Burks, the 18th overall selection, made headlines last month he looked out of breath and was taken from the field twice during the first on-field session of the rookie orientation. At one point, he was seen with an inhaler, but he finished that workout inside with the trainers.

More recently, he has stayed on the field for the entirety of workouts but has had long stretches where he got no reps.

SI.com senior NFL writer Albert Breer reported last week that Burks labored through some workouts during the pre-draft process, which some teams saw as a red flag.

Two weeks earlier, Breer reported that Burks had trouble keeping his weight down prior to the draft. The Titans list Burks at 225 pounds (he is 6-foot-2), which is what he weighed at the scouting combine in February. According to Breer, though, Burks soon carried an additional five pounds or more around during team visits and subsequent workouts.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Last week, Burks finally met the local media for the first time since the draft weekend but provided little clarity on his situation.

“It differs every now and then, but I’m just taking it one day at a time and just playing ball,” he said.

Coach Mike Vrabel has been asked repeatedly about Burks' situation but he declined to provide any detailed information.

Burks, of course, is considered critical to the Titans’ offense this season, which means they need him to be able to log a lot of snaps.

Tennessee drafted him with the pick they got from the Philadelphia Eagles in the trade for A.J. Brown, their leading receiver each of the last three years. Along with Robert Woods, acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, and fifth-round draft pick Kyle Philips, it is possible that the top three wide receivers will be newcomers to the offense.

Last season at Arkansas, Burks became the fourth player in program history (the first since 2012) to top 1,000 receiving yards in a season. He set a school record with six 100-yard receiving games and was a first-team All-SEC selection.

“He understands what the expectations are,” Moore said. “… Treylon’s worked hard. He comes in early in the morning. Board work. Walk-throughs. Everything you could think of. It’s a lot of different things to try to shorten the learning curve and get him caught up to speed.

“… I’m excited about Treylon and what he’s going to be able to bring to this football team. He just has to get himself healthy and show everybody out here on the field what he’s capable of.”

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

View of the Tennessee Titans new helmet during minicamp at Saint Thomas Sports Park.
GM Report

Offensive Lineman Claimed off Waivers

By David Boclair17 hours ago
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing before their game against the Seahawks at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash.
News

Downing Looks for Better First Quarters in Second Season as OC

By David Boclair18 hours ago
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 scrambles to get away from Tennessee Titans linebacker Rocky Calmus #54 during the 2nd half of the Falcons game against the Tennessee Titans at the Georgia Dome. The Titans defeated the Falcons 24-21.
News

Two Former Titans on College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

By David Boclair20 hours ago
Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser (86) shown on the field during Falcons OTA at the Falcons Training Complex.
News

Firkser a Voice of Experience for Falcons

By David BoclairJun 5, 2022
Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) celebrates his interception during the second quarter at SoFI Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif.
News

Long Aims to be on Short List of NFL's Best Linebackers

By David BoclairJun 5, 2022
Dallas Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown talks with running back DeMarco Murray (29) during a timeout from the game against the St. Louis Rams at AT&T Stadium.
News

Late Oilers RB Remembered in Hometown

By David BoclairJun 4, 2022
Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) warms up during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Bowen: McCreary's Approach 'Unrealistic' for a Rookie

By David BoclairJun 4, 2022
Tennessee Titans running back D'onta Foreman (7) walks the field before facing the Texans at NRG Stadium Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
News

Foreman Finally Has Time to Fit In

By David BoclairJun 4, 2022