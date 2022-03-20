Skip to main content
Rams Sought 'Right Destination' for Woods

Rams Sought 'Right Destination' for Woods

The Tennessee Titans figure to be a good fit for the veteran wide receiver who the Super Bowl champions traded to get salary-cap relief.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA Today Sports

The Tennessee Titans figure to be a good fit for the veteran wide receiver who the Super Bowl champions traded to get salary-cap relief.

The Tennessee Titans are not the only ones who think Robert Woods is a good fit for their offense and their locker room.

The Los Angeles Rams, who agreed to trade the veteran wide receiver to Tennessee on Saturday, feel the same way, according to SI.com/MMQB senior NFL reporter Albert Breer. The Rams did their best to get Woods somewhere he could thrive with his well-rounded skillset, and they settled on the Titans, Breer reported.

Woods, 29 (he will be 30 in less than a month), was the Rams’ leading receiver in 2018 with 86 receptions for 1,219 yards and six touchdowns in 2018. He finished a close second to Cooper Kupp each of the next two years and was on pace for similar numbers in 2021 before a torn knee ligament sustained in practice ended his season after nine games.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Given the belief that the Titans can offer him the opportunity to return to that level of production, the sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft that they got in return seems like a pittance.

As Breer also noted, though, this deal was more about what Los Angeles gave up than what they got. In dealing Woods, who is signed through 2025 but has no guarantees beyond this season, the Rams freed up $7.1 million in salary cap space this season.

It is similar to the Titans’ 2020 trade that sent defensive lineman Jurrell Casey to the Denver Broncos almost exactly two years earlier to the day. Tennessee got a seventh-round draft pick for a player who had been to the Pro Bowl for five straight seasons but was due to count $13.4 million against the salary cap that season. The Broncos took on the full weight of those contract terms.

Of course, Tennessee hopes this deal works out better than that one did for the Broncos. Casey played three games for Denver before he sustained a season-ending knee injury. A few months later he retired – as a Titan.

In This Article (2)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

Tennessee Titans guard Rodger Saffold III (76) during AFC practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
News

Pro Bowl Prepped Saffold for Move to Buffalo

By David Boclair2 hours ago
A general overall view as Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (2) enters the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20.
GM Report

Veteran WR Added in Trade with Super Bowl Champs

By David Boclair22 hours ago
Tennessee Titans running back Dontrell Hilliard (40) warms up before the start of their game against the 49ers at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Hilliard Returns to Backfield

By David BoclairMar 19, 2022
Tennessee Titans kicker Randy Bullock (14) reacts after kicking an extra point to tie the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Titans Stick With Bullock at Kicker

By David BoclairMar 19, 2022
Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones (60) runs through the smoke as he is introduced before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Ben Jones Thought he 'Might Have to Leave'

By John GlennonMar 18, 2022
Tennessee Titans cornerback Buster Skrine (38) warms before facing the Jaguars at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Two of Last Season's Late Additions Return for 2022

By David BoclairMar 18, 2022
Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium.
GM Report

Two-Time Pro Bowl TE Agrees to One-Year Deal

By David BoclairMar 18, 2022
San Francisco 49ers running back Trenton Cannon (49) before the start of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Levi's Stadium.
GM Report

Titans Sign New Running Back/Returner

By David BoclairMar 18, 2022