Titans' VP Still a Candidate in Steelers' GM Search

Ryan Cowden, vice president of player personnel for the past two seasons, is one of six to have had multiple interviews in recent months.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have not just put a lot of effort into their search for a new general manager. They also have put in a lot of time.

Now, the time has come for them to make a decision – and their choice could be a member of the Tennessee Titans’ front office.

Ryan Cowden, Tennessee’s vice president of player personnel for the past two seasons and a member of general manager Jon Robinson’s front office staff for four years, is one of six candidates who have interviewed more than once for the job, according to a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report on Monday. The other five include two members of Pittsburgh’s front office, two others who currently hold the same position Cowden does but with other franchises, Andy Weidl (Philadelphia) and John Spytek (Tampa Bay), as well as one former NFL general manager, Doug Whaley.

Kevin Colbert has been the Steelers’ general manager for the past 22 seasons, and his contract expires at the end of the month. According to the report, that makes it likely Colbert’s replacement will be selected in short order, although the process is expected to continue with a group of finalists selected from among the six candidates.

Cowden made it out of the initial round of interviews, which were conducted with 16 candidates. His second interview took place early this month.

He also interviewed this offseason with the New York Giants.

Cowden came to Tennessee in 2018 as director of player personnel and was elevated to vice president two years later. Ossenfort, who worked under Titans general manager Jon Robinson in New England, joined the Titans in 2020 when Cowden was promoted, and reportedly has been Robinson’s most trusted advisor through the last two seasons.

Before Tennessee, he spent 16 seasons with the Carolina Panthers and rose from a scout to the assistant director of college scouting.

