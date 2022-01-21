Skip to main content
One Team Passes on Titans Staffers in GM Search

The New York Giants found their new authority on personnel matters in the Buffalo Bills' front office.

One NFL team has hired a new general manager, and the Tennessee Titans front office remains intact.

The New York Giants announced Friday that they have selected Joe Schoen to be their final voice on all personnel matters. Schoen has been the Buffalo Bills assistant general manager for the past five years.

The Giants are one of four teams that fired their general managers since the end of the 2021 regular season, and the only one that interviewed two Titans’ staffers for the opening. Vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden and director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort met with Giants officials on Jan. 14.

In all, New York met with nine different candidates. Three were brought back for second interviews this week, but Cowden and Ossenfort were not among them.

Read More

Ossenfort also has interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears. He was the first of eight who met with the Vikings between Sunday and Thursday. He met with the Bears last Saturday. To date, Chicago has confirmed interviews with 10 different candidates.

The Las Vegas Raiders became the latest team to join the GM search when Mike Mayock was fired days after a wild card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. As of now, there is no indication that the Raiders are interested in Cowden or Ossenfort.

Cowden came to Tennessee in 2018 as director of player personnel and was elevated to vice president two years later. Ossenfort, who worked under Titans general manager Jon Robinson in New England, joined the Titans in 2020 when Cowden was promoted, and reportedly has been Robinson’s most trusted advisor through the last two seasons.

