Ten Numbers That Show How Much Better Tannehill Has Been With Tennessee

In two years with the Titans, the veteran quarterback has produced at levels he never approached with Miami.

Ryan Tannehill has become an inspiration to many other NFL teams that no longer are content with their quarterback situation.

The transformation Tannehill displayed since the Tennessee Titans acquired him in a trade with the Miami Dolphins has prompted other franchises to look around and see if there is anyone they feel is a better fit for their offense, which has led to speculation that nearly half of the league’s teams could have a different starter in 2021. Included among that group are all three of the Titans’ AFC South rivals.

To say that Tannehill has been a better quarterback with the Titans than he was with the Miami Dolphins is an understatement. In some ways, he has been a completely different guy, not to mention a difference-maker for a team that has won a division title and played for a conference championship with him under center.

“It's been great,” Tannehill said late in the 2020 season. “I really enjoy this team. I really enjoy the staff, the teammates that I have on this team. The way guys come to work and prepare to play each and every week. We have a bunch of great guys. Not only are they great guys but they are great football players as well, so when you have that combination of guys who want to win, want to find a way to get better, don't get chewed up by the grind, but keep pushing through it and find a way to get better and play our best football late in the season, that mentality is contagious and has me coming to work excited each and every day.”

Here are 10 numbers that show just how different Tannehill has been with Tennessee:

• 1 – Pro Bowl appearance (2019) and Player of the Month award (December 2019). He never accomplished either before he joined the Titans.

• 4 – games with multiple touchdown passes and at least one rushing touchdown. He did so once as a member of the Dolphins.

• 6 – game-winning drives in 2020, which led the NFL. He never had more than three in a season with Miami.

• 7.2 – his touchdown percentage for the Titans, which means that 7.2 out of every 100 pass attempts have gone for touchdowns. That number was 4.2 when he was with the Dolphins.

• 8.6 – average yards per pass attempt overall, including an NFL best 9.6 in 2019. He averaged 7.0 and never topped 7.7 during his time with Miami.

• 11 – rushing touchdowns, on 86 attempts. He scored seven times on 248 rushes with the Dolphins.

• 18 – wins in 26 starts, a 69.2 winning percentage. Only once with Miami was he better than .500 for a season, and overall his winning percentage for that franchise was 47.7.

• 19 – times in 26 regular-season starts, he has had a passer rating of 100 or better. In 88 starts for the Dolphins, he hit that mark 22 times. Nine of his top 12 have been with Tennessee, including 117.5 in 2019, which ranks as the fifth highest in NFL history.

• 33 – touchdown passes in 2020, a career-high. He never had more than 27 for the Dolphins.

• 91 – yards, the long pass completion of his career. It was roughly a 50-yard throw that A.J. Brown took the distance, and it is the longest play of Tannehill’s career. His previous high was 80 yards during his rookie season.