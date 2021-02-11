NFL Power Rankings: Titans Start 2021 in Most Top 10s

Post-Super Bowl power rankings have been released for all 32 NFL teams, and virtually nothing changed for the Tennessee Titans.

Almost every outlet surveyed sees them as a good football team -- good enough to be a top-10 NFL team. But not a Super Bowl-caliber team yet. Improvements must be made on the defensive side of the football, in the minds of most, keep Tennessee from being ranked any better.

The Titans most commonly came in at No. 9 or 10. No. 9 was also their highest ranking, while one outlet had them at No. 13 and another even further down at No. 16.

AllTitans gathered the post-Super Bowl power rankings and what each outlet had to say about the team:

Sports Illustrated - 9th (Final 2020 season ranking: 9th)

Can the Titans continue to replicate the schematic genius they’ve had with OC Arthur Smith now moving on? Or is Derrick Henry so powerful that we won’t even notice?

ESPN - 10th (Final 2020 season ranking: 10th)

Mike Vrabel promoted tight ends coach Todd Downing to replace offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who is now the Falcons coach. Vrabel chose Downing to avoid a total change in terminology and scheme. The Titans are also giving Shane Bowen a chance to "run it back" as the defensive play caller, this time with the defensive coordinator title attached to his name. Tennessee finished with an 11-5 record last season and won the AFC South division title but suffered a disappointing first-round playoff loss. We'll see how the coordinator decisions impact the Titans taking the next step.

CBS Sports - 11th (Final 2020 season ranking: 11th)

The pass rush has to be a priority this offseason. They just weren't good enough in that area.

The Athletic - 16 (Final 2020 season ranking: 10th)

Many predicted that they would be hit with regression in 2020, but that didn’t really happen. Next season, though, could be a different story. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith left to become the head coach in Atlanta. Wide receiver Corey Davis and tight end Jonnu Smith are scheduled to hit free agency. And the defense ranked 29th in DVOA. If they can maintain their offensive efficiency with Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown, they’ll have a chance. But this group could be looking at a step back.

NBC Sports - 11th (Final 2020 season ranking: 10th)

The Titans have built a solid foundation and should be a playoff team in 2021. But Derrick Henry's massive workload (373 carries in 2020) isn't sustainable, so Tennessee may want to bolster the running back room to keep its workhorse fresh come January.

USA Today - 9th (Final 2020 season ranking: 10th)

A year ago, we wondered what RB Derrick Henry would do for an encore. Asking that anew, should we wonder if he'll break Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record in 2021?

Bleacher Report - 9th (Final 2020 season ranking: 9th)

Given the upheaval that has hit the other teams in the AFC South, the Tennessee Titans will head into the 2021 offseason as the likely favorites in the division.

The Titans don't have a huge question mark at quarterback—Ryan Tannehill is an above-average veteran starter who has played well the past two seasons. Tennessee has the reigning Offensive Player of the Year in running back Derrick Henry, fresh off a 2,000-yard season. The team also has an excellent one-two punch at wide receiver in A.J. Brown and Corey Davis.

What the Titans don't have is an especially good defense. In 2020, the team ranked 28th in total defense, allowing 398.3 yards per game. Tennessee checked in 29th in the NFL against the pass and 24th in scoring defense. Only two teams had fewer sacks last year than the 19 the Titans amassed in the regular season.

Re-building that defense on the fly won't be easy. The Titans over $3 million in the red against the 2021 cap, so a big free-agent splurge will be difficult. The team also picks outside the top 20 in the 2021 draft.

Without some significant defensive upgrades, the Titans in 2021 will be essentially what we saw in 2020.

Playoffs good—but not Super Bowl good.

Sporting News - 13th (Final 2020 season ranking: 8th)

The Titans can feel good about remaining a dangerous offensive team with the 1-2 punch of Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown and figure to be aggressive making some key defensive changes to help them with the pass rush and outside secondary coverage.

Yahoo - 10th (Final 2020 season ranking: 9th)