NFL Power Rankings Poll: Super Bowl Champion Bucs No. 1

And just like that, the NFL’s 2020 season is over. There were times we thought it might not finish. There were times we thought it might not start. But 269 games are in the books (two more than last year, thanks to playoff expansion) and all we have are the memories. Well, the Bucs have more than memories. They got a shiny trophy on Sunday.

Here are our annual post-postseason power rankings. They are more a reflection of each team’s 2020 than a lookahead to 2021, but some of the early offseason movement has definitely impacted our rankings since we last did this before the playoffs. Yes, even teams that haven’t played a game since our last rankings were still prone to fluctuation, as you can see from our new No. 32.

For one last time this year (just kidding, we’ll almost certainly rank them again after the draft) …

This week’s MMQB Power Rankings Poll voters:

Greg Bishop, Senior Writer

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter

Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer

Conor Orr, Staff Writer

Michael Rosenberg, Senior Writer

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11–5)

Points in poll: 255

Highest-place vote: 1 (7)

Lowest-place vote: 2 (1)

Previous rank: 7

Season result: Won Super Bowl

The Bucs may be in an unfamiliar spot in our offseason power rankings, but their quarterback is not. You win the Super Bowl, you earn the No. 1 ranking.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (14–2)

Points in poll: 246

Highest-place vote: 2 (6)

Lowest-place vote: 3 (2)

Previous rank: 1

Season result: Lost in Super Bowl

The Chiefs were No. 1 for most of the 2020 season but our vote tells you we view even a blowout loss in the Super Bowl as more of a hiccup than a catastrophe for this particular franchise.

3. Green Bay Packers (13–3)

Points in poll: 240

Highest-place vote: 1 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 4 (3)

Previous rank: 2

Season result: Lost in NFC championship

The Packers’ quarterback is now officially the MVP, and no matter what happens in the future it seems clear they will at least have Aaron Rodgers for 2021.

4. Buffalo Bills (13–3)

Points in poll: 234

Highest-place vote: 3 (3)

Lowest-place vote: 5 (1)

Previous rank: 3

Season result: Lost in AFC championship

The Bills’ run to the AFC championship game should be considered an unqualified success of a season, and they’ll be right back in the mix as a contender next year.

T-5. Baltimore Ravens (11–5)

Points in poll: 216

Highest-place vote: 5 (4)

Lowest-place vote: 9 (1)

Previous rank: 5

Season result: Lost in divisional round

It was always going to be hard for the Ravens to match their 2019 record, but nobody will be taking them lightly after going on another run late in 2020.

T-5. Los Angeles Rams (10–6)

Points in poll: 216

Highest-place vote: 4 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 8 (1)

Previous rank: 11

Season result: Lost in divisional round

Since we last power ranked, the Rams won a road playoff game behind their defense and then upgraded their quarterback. They should feel nice and settled as a dozen or more teams keep playing QB musical chairs.

7. New Orleans Saints (12–4)

Points in poll: 207

Highest-place vote: 5 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 12 (1)

Previous rank: 4

Season result: Lost in divisional round

The Saints were built to capitalize on the end of Drew Brees’s run, and now they have more questions than we’re used to seeing them face in one offseason.

8. Cleveland Browns (11–5)

Points in poll: 192

Highest-place vote: 6 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 13 (1)

Previous rank: 12

Season result: Lost in divisional round

Browns fans should be able to live off the satisfaction of demolishing the Steelers in the playoffs for years, but our panel is bullish on this team getting opportunities for more big wins soon.

9. Tennessee Titans (11–5)

Points in poll: 189

Highest-place vote: 7 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 12 (2)

Previous rank: 9

Season result: Lost in wild-card round

Can the Titans continue to replicate the schematic genius they’ve had with OC Arthur Smith now moving on? Or is Derrick Henry so powerful that we won’t even notice?

10. Pittsburgh Steelers (12–4)

Points in poll: 186

Highest-place vote: 8 (2)

Lowest-place vote: 12 (1)

Previous rank: 6

Season result: Lost in wild-card round

The Steelers unraveled after an 11–0 start, and it now sounds like they’re loading up for one last run with Ben Roethlisberger.

11. Seattle Seahawks (12–4)

Points in poll: 182

Highest-place vote: 8 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 12 (1)

Previous rank: 8

Season result: Lost in wild-card round

A change at offensive coordinator means we can spend even more time scrutinizing the degree to which the Seahawks are letting Russ cook next season.

12. Indianapolis Colts (11–5)

Points in poll: 178

Highest-place vote: 7 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 12 (2)

Previous rank: 10

Season result: Lost in wild-card round

The Colts are in the market for a new quarterback, and whoever they find will step into a great situation given the talent around him.

13. San Francisco 49ers (6–10)

Points in poll: 154

Highest-place vote: 10 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 16 (1)

Previous rank: 15

Season result: Fourth place in NFC West

The closer we get to next season, the more names come off the Niners’ injury list. This ranking is likely still somewhere in between the results we saw in 2020 and what we expect from this team in 2021.

14. Miami Dolphins (10–6)

Points in poll: 153

Highest-place vote: 13 (5)

Lowest-place vote: 18 (1)

Previous rank: 13

Season result: Second in AFC East

The Dolphins have taken giant steps under Brian Flores, and it’ll be very interesting to see how they now use their surplus of draft capital.

15. Los Angeles Chargers (7–9)

Points in poll: 133

Highest-place vote: 14 (3)

Lowest-place vote: 22 (1)

Previous rank: T-16

Season result: Third in AFC West

The Chargers are starting over with a new coach, and Brandon Staley has a lot of talent to work with on both sides of the ball—starting with newly crowned Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert.

16. Chicago Bears (8–8)

Points in poll: 128

Highest-place vote: 15 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 19 (2)

Previous rank: 14

Season result: Lost in wild-card round

With a coach and GM likely on the hot seat, and quarterback rumors in the picture, will we see the Bears take any big swings this offseason?

T-17. Arizona Cardinals (8–8)

Points in poll: 124

Highest-place vote: 16 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 20 (1)

Previous rank: 18

Season result: Third in NFC West

A disappointing ending in 2020 puts a little pressure on Arizona in Kliff and Kyler’s third year together. But we have the other three teams in a brutal NFC West all ahead of them.

T-17. Minnesota Vikings (7–9)

Points in poll: 124

Highest-place vote: 15 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 21 (2)

Previous rank: 19

Season result: Third in NFC North

The Vikings have made the playoffs in every other year for Mike Zimmer’s entire tenure, a pattern that bodes well for 2021.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (8–8)

Points in poll: 114

Highest-place vote: 16 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 20 (3)

Previous rank: T-16

Season result: Second in AFC West

John Gruden is still looking for his first winning season since returning to the league. Mike Mayock said he was disappointed in how his rookies performed, so let’s see if they step up next year (or if he drafts more productive rookies this year?).

20. Washington Football Team (7–9)

Points in poll: 104

Highest-place vote: 14 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 26 (1)

Previous rank: 21

Season result: Lost in wild-card round

Winning the worst division in NFL history counts as a step forward. But quarterback is a question, like it is for so many other teams in this section of the rankings.

21. New England Patriots (7–9)

Points in poll: 101

Highest-place vote: 17 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 24 (1)

Previous rank: 20

Season result: Third in AFC East

Will the Patriots make a big splash because Tom Brady won a Super Bowl without them? Eh, they were probably motivated already. But aren’t you excited for this storyline to just keep going on and on forever?

22. Dallas Cowboys (6–10)

Points in poll: 98

Highest-place vote: 15 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 23 (3)

Previous rank: 26

Season result: Third in NFC East

The likelihood of significant QB turnover around the league is the biggest offseason storyline. And even if Dak Prescott doesn’t leave Dallas, his contract situation, along with how the salary cap affects the Cowboys’ flexibility, is one of the more interesting stories that could impact the market for multiple years ahead.

23. New York Giants (6–10)

Points in poll: 77

Highest-place vote: 22 (3)

Lowest-place vote: 25 (2)

Previous rank: 22

Season result: Second in NFC East

The good news for everyone in the NFC East is that it’s wide open. So why not the Giants in Year 2 with Joe Judge?

24. Denver Broncos (5–11)

Points in poll: 75

Highest-place vote: 21 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 25 (3)

Previous rank: T-23

Season result: Fourth in AFC West

The Broncos are one of several teams hoping the injury bug won’t hit them as hard next year. If so, they could be fast risers here next season. But there are still plenty of questions about Drew Lock, or who would replace him.

25. Carolina Panthers (5–11)

Points in poll: 68

Highest-place vote: 23 (3)

Lowest-place vote: 27 (1)

Previous rank: T-23

Season result: Third in NFC South

Matt Rhule laid the foundation for a successful rebuild in his first year on the job, and now he’ll look for a Year 2 leap like we’ve seen in other cities.

26. Philadelphia Eagles (4-11-1)

Points in poll: 52

Highest-place vote: 25 (2)

Lowest-place vote: 28 (1)

Previous rank: 27

Season result: Fourth in NFC East

Carson Wentz may be traded by the time you read this. Either way, the Eagles are set up to be one of the more interesting teams to keep an eye on this offseason.

27. Atlanta Falcons (4–12)

Points in poll: 51

Highest-place vote: 24 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 29 (2)

Previous rank: 25

Season result: Fourth in NFC South

It sounds like Matt Ryan and Julio Jones will be back in 2021, but it’s only a matter of time before we see a new era of Falcons football.

28. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1)

Points in poll: 35

Highest-place vote: 25 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 30 (4)

Previous rank: 30

Season result: Fourth in AFC North

Here’s hoping Joe Burrow’s rehab is going well so we can see him on the field at 100% soon.

T-29. Detroit Lions (5–11)

Points in poll: 28

Highest-place vote: 27 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 32 (1)

Previous rank: 28

Season result: Fourth in NFC North

They may feel it in the short-term, but the Matthew Stafford deal gave the Lions a haul that should help them in future power rankings down the line.

T-29. New York Jets (2–14)

Points in poll: 28

Highest-place vote: 29 (5)

Lowest-place vote: 31 (1)

Previous rank: 31

Season result: Fourth in AFC East

The Jets missed out on the No. 1 pick, but they are still in position to make perhaps the biggest move of the offseason. Run it back with Sam Darnold? Trade for Deshaun Watson? Draft a new QB at No. 2? It’s America’s favorite new game show.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (1–15)

Points in poll: 22

Highest-place vote: 28 (2)

Lowest-place vote: 32 (2)

Previous rank: 32

Season result: Fourth in AFC South

The Jaguars are on the clock, but no longer dead last in our power rankings …

32. Houston Texans (4–12)

Points in poll: 14

Highest-place vote: 28 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 32 (5)

Previous rank: 29

Season result: Third in AFC South

The Texans’ offseason has been so disastrous already that they’ve plummeted in our rankings without having played a game. It’s almost impressive, really.