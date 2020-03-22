Mock Check: Another Cornerback to the Titans

It is a small sample, but there seems to be a trend developing in terms of what draft analysts think the Tennessee Titans will do with their first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

With the free agency signing period nearing the end of the first week, a second mock draft has the Titans selecting a cornerback with pick No. 29.

In this case, the player is TCU’s Jeff Gladney, a well-rounded athlete and experienced college player. He was invited to participate in the Senior Bowl but pulled out with a sore knee. However, he performed well at the scouting combine.

The mock draft comes from NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, who revealed his latest projections Friday. Zierlein’s thinking is similar to that of Kevin Hanson, whose latest mock predicts cornerback A.J. Terrell of Clemson will be the Titans’ choice.

The idea is that with Logan Ryan and LeShaun Sims apparently not coming back (the free agent cornerbacks remain unsigned), the Titans need some young talent at that spot. Not only that, last year was the first time in Robinson’s four drafts that he did not select a cornerback.

Gladney was a player we here at AllTitans forecast in our pre-free agency, defense-only draft.

He is 6-foot, 183 pounds and notched 42 starts in four seasons, which is a level of playing experience that general manager Jon Robinson has shown he values.

More importantly, he was – statistically speaking – one of the best pass defenders in the pass-happy Big 12. As a junior, opposing quarterbacks had a 46.9 passer rating when throwing to the receiver he covered. He led the conference and was among the top 10 nationally with 14 pass breakups as a senior.

The 2020 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23-25.