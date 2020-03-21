AllTitans
SI.com's Latest Mock Draft Forecasts First-Round Cornerback for Titans

David Boclair

The NFL’s initial wave of free agency deals has ended, and the next round of mock drafts has commenced.

SI.com’s Kevin Hanson rolled out his latest three-round mock Friday and added another name for the Tennessee Titans to consider in the first round.

Hanson considered the fact that cornerbacks Logan Ryan and LeShaun Sims have not re-signed (as of yet they have not signed with anyone) and decided that position should be the top priority for general manager Jon Robinson and his staff in this year’s draft.

Hanson selected Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell as Tennessee’s first-round choice (No. 29 overall). A two-year starter for a program that went 29-1 over that period, Terrell finished his three-year college career with 107 tackles, 20 passes defensed, six interceptions and two forced fumbles.

As a sophomore, he scored the first points of the College Football Playoff national championship game with a 44-yard interception return. He also registered a career-high eight tackles in that contest.

A sampling of 10 mock drafts prior to free agency found 10 different picks for the Titans. One was a cornerback, but it was not Terrell.

“(This draft has) some longer corners, it seems like,” Robinson said at the NFL scouting combine. “There’s some length at the corner position.”

At 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, Terrell fits that bill. He also was one of the fastest cornerbacks at the combine, where he ran 4.42 seconds for the 40-yard dash.

In the second round (No. 61 overall), Hanson went with TCU tackle Lucas Niang, a 6-foot-, 328-pounder who would project as a long-term replacement for Jack Conklin at right tackle. The third-round choice (No. 93) was Zack Moss, a record-setting running back out of Utah who rushed for more than 1,000 yards each of the last three seasons.

The 2020 NFL Draft is set for April 23-25.

