    •
    December 21, 2021
    Monday Injury Report: Three Get Back to Work
    Julio Jones, Taylor Lewan, David Long Jr., Larrell Murchison, D'Onta Foreman, David Quessenberry, Janoris Jenkins, Rodger Saffold, Teair Tart

    George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA Today Network

    Jackrabbit Jenkins, Rodger Saffold and Teair Tart were full participants in a practice that was not conducted at full speed.

    NASHVILLE – Three players who were not in uniform for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday were on the practice field Monday.

    With a short week to prepare for Thursday’s matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, coaches conducted a walk-through rather than a full-speed session. Still, it was notable that cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins, left guard Rodger Saffold and defensive lineman Teair Tart were all listed as full participants in the week’s first official injury report.

    Saffold sat out for the first time this season in the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jenkins and Tart have missed multiple contests.

    They were the only ones listed as full participants. Four, including wide receiver Julio Jones and left tackle Taylor Lewan, did not participate. Two others were listed as limited participants.

    “This will be a huge week to try and improve mentally,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “We won’t be able to do much physically. You have to prepare to win a game against a great opponent and a great challenge who have won five of their last six games.”

    The complete Titans-49ers injury report for Monday:

    TENNESSEE

    Did not practice: WR Julio Jones (hamstring), LT Taylor Lewan (back), ILB David Long (hamstring) and DL Larrell Murchison (knee). Limited participation: RB D’Onta Foreman (ankle) and RT David Quessenberry (knee). Full participation: CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (ankle), LG Rodger Saffold (shoulder) and DL Teair Tart (ankle). 

    SAN FRANCISCO

    Did not practice: LB Dre Greenlaw (groin), S Talanoa Hufanga (knee), DL Maurice Hurst (calf) and RB Elijah Mitchell (knee). Limited participation: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (elbow) and S Jaquiski Tartt. 

    Tennessee Titans cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins (20) warms up before the team takes on the Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in East Rutherford, N.J.
