Wednesday Injury Report: Cunningham Starts Another Week on Sideline

The defense overcame the absence of the starting inside linebacker in Sunday's victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

NASHVILLE – Mike Vrabel said the Tennessee Titans’ inside linebackers delivered a first-rate performance Sunday at Indianapolis.

It is possible, that same group will have to try to do it a second time.

Zach Cunningham was one of five Titans players who did not practice on Wednesday. The inside linebacker remained sidelined by an elbow injury sustained in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cunningham was one of three members of the defense who were ruled out in advance of the Week 4 matchup with the Colts. In his absence, Dylan Cole and Joe Schobert teamed with regular starter Davis Long to limit Indianapolis to 38 rushing yards on 23 carries in Tennessee’s 24-17 victory.

Long played all 66 snaps on defense while Cole was on the field for 38 (a career-high) and Schobert for 24 as a gameday elevation from the practice squad. All six of Schobert’s tackles were on run plays. Cole added five, and Long chipped in three more.

“Our inside linebackers played the run about as well as I can remember,” Vrabel said Wednesday. “They were filling gaps. They were triggering. So, we’ll need that this week.”

Washington ranks 19th in the NFL with 98 rushing attempts through the first four weeks but uses multiple backs led by Antonio Gibson. All three present different challenges.

The complete Titans-Commanders injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: OLB Ola Adeniyi (neck), WR Treylon Burks (toe), ILB Zach Cunningham (elbow), OLB Bud Dupree (hip) and ILB Joe Jones (knee). Limited participation: FB Tory Carter (neck) and S Amani Hooker (concussion). Full participation: DB Ugo Amadi (ankle).

WASHINGTON

Did not practice: S Percy Butler (quad), T Sam Cosmi (finger), WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), LB Milo Eifler (hamstring) and WR Curtis Samuel (illness). Limited participation: T Charles Leno (shoulder) and LB David Mayo hamstring). Full participation: CB William Jackson (back) and DT Daniel Wise (ankle).

