Friday Injury Report: Defense Must do Without Three

Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today Sports

Two starters, safety Amani Hooker and linebacker Zach Cunningham, and one role player, defensive back Ugo Amadi, have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans defense will be without two starters for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Safety Amani Hooker (concussion) and inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow) have been ruled out after each was unable to practice this week.

Additionally, defensive back Ugo Amadi will miss a second straight gane with an ankle injury. Amadi was a limited participant in Wednesday’s workout but was unable to go on Thursday or Friday.

To make matters worse for the secondary, rookie cornerback Roger McCreary was added to the injury report with a back issue. The second-round draft pick is one of four players listed as questionable.

Cunningham (pictured) is fourth on the team with 16 tackles through the first two games and has made at least five stops in each of the three games played and has added one quarterback pressure and one pass defensed. He was on last week’s injury report with a knee issue but was able to play. He sustained the elbow injury 3:20 into the second half of Sunday’s 24-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders and did not return.

Hooker is tied for fifth on the team with 12 tackles. He played every snap against the Raiders and posted a season-high six tackles. He is the only member of Tennessee’s defense with an interception and a forced fumble through the first three games. He also has two passes defensed.

The Titans signed veteran inside linebacker Joe Schobert to their practice squad this week, and the 2017 Pro Bowler is a candidate to step in for Cunningham. Lonnie Johnson Jr. and/or Josh Kalu are the most likely replacements for Hooker.

The complete Titans-Colts injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: DB Ugo Amadi (ankle), S Kevin Byard (not injury related), ILB Zach Cunningham (elbow), WR Cody Hollister (back), S Amani Hooker (concussion) and DL Jeffery Simmons (not injury related). Limited participation: OLB Ola Adeniyi (neck), CB Kristian Fulton (knee), C Ben Jones (not onjury related), CB Roger McCreary (back) and WR Kyle Philips (shoulder). Full participation: WR Treylon Burks (illness), G Nate Davis (knee), OLB Bud Dupree (hip)and TE Austin Hooper (neck).

Sunday status – Out: Amadi, Cunningham and Hooker. Questionable: Adeniyi, Hollister, McCreary and Philips.

INDIANAPOLIS

Did not practice: S Julian Blackmon (ankle) and DT DeForest Buckner (elbow). Limited participation: none. Full Participation: CB Stephon Gilmore (hamstring), C Ryan Kelly (knee), LB Shaquille Leonard (back), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back), DE Ifeadi Odenigbo (neck), T Bernhard Raimann (ankle) and RB Jonathan Taylor (toe).

Sunday status – Out: Blackmon. Questionable: Buckner, Leonard and Raimann.

