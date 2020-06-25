AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Titans Announce Front Office Hires

David Boclair

The Tennessee Titans expanded their front office and filled a couple of openings Thursday with the announcement of three hires.

Adolpho Birch, who spent more than two decades at the NFL offices, is the Senior Vice President/Business Affairs and Chief Legal Officer. Dan Werly is the new general counsel and Surf Melendez has been named to the new position of Creative Director.

Birch, a Nashville native who holds a law degree from Vanderbilt University (he did his undergraduate work at Harvard), will manage legal and human resource issues and serve as liaison with state and local government. He spent the last 24 years at the league office, most recently as Senior Vice President – Labor Policy & League Affairs.

He is scheduled assume his new role next month.

Werly spent the last year as General Counsel with Nashville SC, the city’s MLS franchise. He gained experience in professional sports affairs during three years as Managing Partner for Sievert & Werly.

Melendez will supervise the franchise’s creative content, including gameday operations and digital/broadcast content. He was the Managing Director, Content & Creative for the Miami Dolphins for the past six years. Before that, he spent three years as Brand Design Manager, Creative Director at adidas and gained significant experience in advertising.

The decisions follow last month’s retirement of Steve Underwood as President/CEO. Burke Nihill, who was the Titans’ Senior Vice President/Business Operations & Chief Legal Officer was promoted to take Underwood’s place and created openings in management.

Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has consistently expanded and reshaped the front office since she took charge of the franchise five years ago.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Titans Honor Fallen Police Officer

Play-by-play man Mike Keith delivers eulogy for 30-year-old Destin Legieza, the first member of the Brentwood Police Department killed in the line of duty.

David Boclair

Delay In Draft Pick Signings Not Unique

Nearly three-quarters of the 255 players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft are not yet under contract.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 82 Days

William Hayes took a big step toward stardom in his second NFL season but eventually had to walk away from the Titans to get consistent playing time.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 83 Days

The Titans were once invincible at Nissan Stadium, but 83 victories in the last 155 games there shows that no longer is the case.

David Boclair

Derrick Henry's Offseason Routine Has Changed

Newborn daughter costs Titans running back some sleep, takes up time in his days.

David Boclair

The Sports World Will Be Different

David Boclair

Mariota Leaves Bachelor Life Behind in Nashville

Former Titans quarterback is engaged to his college girlfriend.

David Boclair

The Worst Possible Loss

As professional sports leagues seek to return to competition in the coming weeks, the continuing COVID-19 pandemic increases the chances that teams will have to deal with more than just victories and defeats.

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 84 Days

Linebacker Rashaan Evans had 84 solo stops as part of team-leading 139 tackles in 2019.

David Boclair

Third Member of Draft Class Agrees to Terms

Quarterback Cole McDonald's deal means the Titans' third-day selections are all under contract for 2020.

David Boclair