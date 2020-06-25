Titans Announce Front Office Hires

The Tennessee Titans expanded their front office and filled a couple of openings Thursday with the announcement of three hires.

Adolpho Birch, who spent more than two decades at the NFL offices, is the Senior Vice President/Business Affairs and Chief Legal Officer. Dan Werly is the new general counsel and Surf Melendez has been named to the new position of Creative Director.

Birch, a Nashville native who holds a law degree from Vanderbilt University (he did his undergraduate work at Harvard), will manage legal and human resource issues and serve as liaison with state and local government. He spent the last 24 years at the league office, most recently as Senior Vice President – Labor Policy & League Affairs.

He is scheduled assume his new role next month.

Werly spent the last year as General Counsel with Nashville SC, the city’s MLS franchise. He gained experience in professional sports affairs during three years as Managing Partner for Sievert & Werly.

Melendez will supervise the franchise’s creative content, including gameday operations and digital/broadcast content. He was the Managing Director, Content & Creative for the Miami Dolphins for the past six years. Before that, he spent three years as Brand Design Manager, Creative Director at adidas and gained significant experience in advertising.

The decisions follow last month’s retirement of Steve Underwood as President/CEO. Burke Nihill, who was the Titans’ Senior Vice President/Business Operations & Chief Legal Officer was promoted to take Underwood’s place and created openings in management.

Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has consistently expanded and reshaped the front office since she took charge of the franchise five years ago.