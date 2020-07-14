The Complete Titans Overall Player Ratings for EASports Madden NFL 21

The game itself will not be released until August 25 at midnight. And EASports has scheduled a Friday release for its complete Madden NFL 2021 player ratings.

Tennessee Titans fans and players, however, need not wait until then to see how their team stacks up in the virtual world.

In addition to its top 10 leak Monday, Madden School provided AllTitans an advance look at the complete rankings for all Titans players included in the latest version of the iconic video game.

Here they are:

TENNESSEE TITANS TEAM RATING:

80 Overall

81 Offense Rating

80 Defense Rating

X-FACTOR AND SUPERSTAR

To no one’s surprise, running back Derrick Henry is the Titans’ X-factor in the virtual world. Henry, already the Titans most important offensive weapon in real life, has been the team’s leading rusher each of the last three seasons and led the league with 1,540 yards in 2019. He had two of the league’s top four single-game rushing performances and two of the top three playoff performances last season.

Henry also earned superstar abilities:

· X-Factor Ability: Freight Train

· Superstar abilities: Arm Bar; Reach For It

Safety Kevin Byard earned superstar abilities in this year’s game. The Titans selected the now 26-year-old out of Middle Tennessee State in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Since then, Byard has made a Pro Bowl in 2017 and cracked the NFL’s Top 100 players list at No. 80 in 2018. Since 2018, Byard has recorded 17 interceptions, the most by any player currently on the roster. He has led the team in interceptions each of the last three years and tied for the league lead in 2017.

Byard’s superstar abilities:

· Deep In Zone KO

· Pick Artist

INDIVIDUAL PLAYER RATINGS

Derrick Henry - 93

Kevin Byard - 91

Brett Kern - 85

Taylor Lewan - 84

Adoree' Jackson - 84

Rodger Saffold - 84

Harold Landry - 82

Johnathan Joseph - 81

A.J. Brown - 81

Ben Jones – 80

Ryan Tannehill – 80

DaQuan Jones – 79

Corey Davis – 79

Jayon Brown – 79

Jeffery Simmons Jr. – 79

Rashaan Evans – 79

Malcolm Butler – 78

Kenny Vaccaro – 78

Adam Humphries – 77

Jonnu Smith – 75

Kamalei Correa – 74

Vic Beasley Jr. – 74

Jack Crawford – 72

Khari Blasingame – 72

Nate Davis – 70

Amani Hooker – 70

Anthony Firkser – 70

Dane Cruikshank – 70

Kristian Fulton – 69

Reggie Gilbert – 69

Ibraheim Campbell – 69

Darrynton Evans – 69

D’Andre Walker – 68

Kalif Raymond – 68

MyCole Pruitt – 67

Greg Joseph – 67

Cameron Batson – 66

Shaun Wilson – 65

Isaiah Wilson – 65

Derick Roberson – 65

Tye Smith – 65

Isaiah Mack – 65

Cody Hollister – 64

Ty Sambrailo – 64

Dennis Kelly – 64

Larrell Murchison – 63

David Long Jr. – 63

Joey Ivie – 62

Chris Milton – 62

Jamil Douglas – 62

Rashard Davis – 61

Chris Jackson – 61

Nick Dzubnar – 61

Cale Garrett – 61

Cole McDonald – 60

Dalyn Dawkins – 60

Joshua Kalu – 60

Nigel Harris – 59

Kareem Orr – 59

Matt Dickerson – 59

David Quessenberry – 58

Senorise Perry – 58

Jordan Williams – 58

Avery Gennesy – 57

Kenneth Durden – 57

Daniel Munyer – 54

Aaron Brewer – 54

Zac Kerin – 53

Logan Woodside – 47