AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Titans Top Pick: 'I Am George Floyd'

David Boclair

At 6-foot-7, 340 pounds, Isaiah Wilson is someone who stands out in a crowd.

In a thoughtful and poignant social media post Sunday, however, the 21-year-old Tennessee Titans first-round draft pick, expressed the feeling that he is as anonymous as another African American when viewed through the lens of racism.

Wilson joined many other professional athletes in the U.S. and across the world with a public reaction to the death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis and the protests – peaceful and violent – that have taken place across the country in recent days. Floyd died while in police custody, and videos recorded by bystanders showed one of the arresting officers knelt on the back of his neck for nine minutes while Floyd complained of difficulty breathing.

“My heart hurts because I am George Floyd,” Wilson wrote. “When I take off the uniform and I’m no longer on the field I am George Floyd. My family is George Floyd. My friends are George Floyd. If you don’t understand the sentiment practice empathy and think about if your family/friends didn’t survive a police encounter for drinking a beer too young. (I’m) not political. (I’m) for humans. A balanced equilibrium where we are all the same. Please be safe during this trying time.”

Wilson was raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. and spent the past three years at the University of Georgia. The Titans selected him with the 29th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft with the idea that he will be their starting right tackle for years, possibly as soon as this fall.

“I want to become most polished player that I possibly can,” he said on draft day. “I think I have a lot of physical gifts and I’ve put a lot of things on tape, and if I refine those things and polish those things, I can be a great player for this organization. That’s my goal.”

Based on his latest comments, he has a chance to be a team spokesman as well.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Unusual Offseason Doesn't Alter Joseph's Approach

Veteran NFL cornerback embraces 'the grind' even in a time of social distancing.

David Boclair

Two Jacksons, One Common Thread

The athletic backgrounds of two Titans cornerbacks includes success in track and field

David Boclair

Ray Lewis Warns Ravens to Ready For Henry Now

Titans RB's play in 2019 divisional playoff should have a profound impact on offseason training, the Hall of Famer says.

David Boclair

O-Line Aims to be 'Something Special'

Even after a change at right tackle, the offense front believes it can build on its success during the second half of 2019.

Mike Hogan

A Titans All-22 Created From 22 Years Of Drafts

An offense and defense built with one pick from every Tennessee draft class 1999-2020.

David Boclair

Titans Help Put Two on Forbes List of Top-Paid Athletes

Ryan Tannehill and Marcus Mariota each made the 2020 list thanks to big paydays from Tennessee.

David Boclair

Why The NFL Didn't Adopt The Onside Kick Alternative

David Boclair

Titans Mascot Made It To Titan Games

Bartley Weaver, aka Hyperion during Tennessee's 2019 home games, was a competitor on Season Two of NBC's competition show.

Mike Hogan

Inside The AFC South: Instant Impact Draft Picks

A look at the 2020 draft picks who likely will be of greatest importance to the Titans, Jaguars, Colts and Texans this season.

David Boclair

Jackson Has No Plans To Change Ways, Or Address

After the Titans exercised the fifth-year option on his contract, the cornerback vows to maintain his work ethic.

Mike Hogan