Humphries' Approach: Step Up, Not Stand Out

NASHVILLE – By no means is Adam Humphries a superstar.

In a city full of fame, the Tennessee Titans 5-foot-11, 195-pound wide receiver is just an average joe. There is no fashion clothing; mostly just Nike apparel. Oftentimes, strangers mistake the Tennessee Titans wide receiver for being a baseball player or golfer.

Low key is how he prefers it, though.

“… I'm OK with that. But I just stay under the radar, and I like to just get my job done when I'm in the building and I enjoy it. It's not that big of a deal to me,” Humphries said during a video press conference recently. “I have enjoyed being in Nashville. It's been great. I’ve met a lot of cool people here. Hopefully we can have another great season this year and keep growing this Titans franchise.”

However, the 27-year-old’s description of himself is the exact one Titans fans should grow to appreciate. In fact, it matches his journey.

Undrafted out of Clemson, he pinballed on and off of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad for the first two months of his first NFL season (2015) until he was promoted to the active roster in late October.

Humphries appeared in 13 games that season, catching 27 passes for 260 yards and one touchdown. He followed that up in 2016 with 55 receptions for 622 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games (four starts). His efforts in those two seasons were good enough to earn him two additional seasons in Tampa Bay, the second of which (2018) included 76 catches for 813 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games – his best season to date.

All of that ultimately led Humphries to a four-year, $36 million deal with the Titans in March 2019.

In his first season with Tennessee, Humphries produced his lowest receiving totals since his rookie season. In 12 games, he caught 37 passes for 374 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10.

His numbers would have been higher if it weren’t for an ankle injury that sidelined him for the final four games of the regular season and the first two of three postseason contests. When he did get on the field for the AFC Championship at Kansas City, it was his first postseason game.

“I feel like I learned a lot by watching my team dominate the playoffs last year,” Humphries said. “I was happy to be able to help them out in the last game. Overall last year was a great learning experience for me.

“… It's difficult switching teams, I will say that. Being in a new offense, making the relationships with different players is always a challenge, and injuries are as well. Never wanted to get injured when there's not many games, but it happened, and you can learn from every situation.”

As he strives to get back to the level, he achieved with Tampa Bay in 2017 and 2018, Humphries won’t provide any predictions or expectations for himself as the start of the regular season looms.

Instead, he aims to be the best version of himself -- the one that has already gotten him this far.

“I'm going to keep my head down and work, that's what I do every year,” Humphries said. “Regardless of – at the end of the year when you look at stats, it doesn't matter to me.

“Right now, what matters to me is helping our team win. Whatever I can do to put my team in the best position to win is what I'm going to do.”