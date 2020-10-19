Titans Turn into Appealing Fantasy Football Targets

NASHVILLE – With 42 points in each of their last two games and at least 30 in each of their last four contests, the Tennessee Titans are now the NFL’s second-highest scoring offense.

That has attracted the attention of SI.com’s fantasy and gambling experts, who have identified a number of players on Tennessee’s offense as prime targets for waiver wire pickups in Week 7. In fact, Bill Enright says a Titans running back, wide receiver and tight end all warrant serious consideration, based on the current state of affairs.

A look at Enright’s recommendations for the Titans who are likely available in most fantasy football leagues:

• Jeremy McNichols, running back: There’s absolutely nothing wrong with Derrick Henry, but as we’ve seen with Christian McCaffrey and Mike Davis, it always pays to have your stud’s handcuff. McNichols has shown enough to prove he would be productive if given a bigger opportunity (which would only happen if Henry were to miss action).

AllTitans says: McNichols already has had what amounts to a career year. He has taken advantage of the fact that rookie Darrynton Evans has been unable to stay healthy. Thus, it seems likely that he will settle in as Henry’s backup for the foreseeable future.

• Adam Humphries, wide receiver: In his first game back from being on the COVID-19 list, Humphries has a productive showing against the Texans, catching six passes for 64 yards and a score. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is playing exceptionally well, especially in the red zone. That bodes well for Humphries considering the Titans play two very beatable secondaries the next two weeks with matchups against the Steelers and Bengals.

AllTitans says: Humphries is the Titans’ leading receiver through five games with 21 receptions for 200 yards. He has at least four receptions in each of the four games he’s played. He had four or more in just five games all of last season. Tannehill likes to spread the ball around, but Humphries is now one of the quarterback’s preferred targets.

• Anthony Firkser, tight end: With Jonnu Smith knocked out of action due to injury, Firkser (pictured) stepped up in a big way. The Tennessee tight end led the team with 113 yards and eight catches. Plus, he found the end zone to cap off an incredible day of fantasy production. No word yet on the severity of Smith’s injury, but with Ryan Tannehill playing on fire, Firkser is a legitimate TE1 candidate if Smith were to miss any games.

AllTitans says: Firkser is tied for third on the team with 17 receptions for 182 yards, nearly half of which came against the Texans, and has done a lot more than any other Tennessee tight end with less playing time. He has played 129 snaps on offense. By comparison, Smith (19 receptions, 234 yards) has logged 265 snaps on offense, more than twice as many as Firkser.