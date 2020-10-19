Fantasy football players need to check their league's free agency pool and claim some of these emerging stars on this week's waiver wire.

Waiver Wire: Week 7

With the Ravens, Dolphins, Colts, and Vikings on a bye in Week 7 and a handful of injuries from Week 6, this week’s fantasy football waiver wire is very interesting. Some fantasy teams will need a quarterback filler with Lamar Jackson out or a replacement at running back for Dalvin Cook or Jonathan Taylor. Other high-profile players on bye this week include Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson, and Mark Andrews.

Having the right depth on your fantasy football teams certainly comes in handy when dealing with bye week blues or a mess of injuries. That’s why the waiver wire is a great resource for any fantasy player looking to always have the best options possible at their fingertips.

Let’s get to it … Here are the waiver wire pickups for Week 7.

Quarterbacks:

QBs that should already be on teams but if available are must-adds: Ryan Tannehill, Teddy Bridgewater, Justin Herbert, Ryan Fitzpatrick

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders: Considering the Raiders were on a bye in Week 6, many fantasy managers left the Raiders signal-caller in the free agency pool this week despite having a strong performance against the Chiefs in Week 5. Carr threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns in his last outing. He and the Raiders take on the Buccaneers, Browns, and Charges in their next three games.

Other QBs to consider: Case Keenum-Cleveland Browns

Running Backs:

Gio Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Mixon was forced out of action for nearly two quarters due to a foot injury but was able to return to the game. But foot injuries could be a major hindrance to his availability and production for Week 7. Bernard found the end zone on one of his eight attempts against the Colts but would get a lot more burn in the Bengals backfield if Mixon were to miss any time.

Boston Scott and Corey Clement, Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders was having a very productive day against a tough Ravens run defense but injured his knee, left the game and did not return. That’s not a good sign for his availability in Week 7 considering the Eagles play on a short week with a matchup against the Giants on Thursday night. Scott and Clement will likely form a committee. If in a PPR league, Scott is the back to grab from the Philadelphia backfield. Scott could also be a savvy pick in DraftKings Thursday Showdown.

Jeremy McNichols, Tennessee Titans: There’s absolutely nothing wrong with Derrick Henry, but as we’ve seen with Christian McCaffrey and Mike Davis, it always pays to have your stud’s handcuff. McNichols has shown enough to prove he would be productive if given a bigger opportunity (which would only happen if Henry were to miss action).

J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team: A decent day rushing the football with 41 yards on eight carries against the Giants, McKissic’s fantasy production had a big boost thanks to his six catches for 43 yards. McKissic now has back-to-back weeks of double digit points in the PPR format and considering how thin the running back position is, McKissic is absolutely worth rostering.

Other RBs to consider: Ty Johnson-New York Jets, Royce Freeman-Denver Broncos

Wide Receivers:

WRs that should already be on teams but if available are must-adds: Tee Higgins-Cincinnati Bengals, Chase Claypool-Pittsburgh Steelers, Travis Fulgham-Philadelphia Eagles

James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers: 68 yards and a touchdown off four catches puts Washington back on the fantasy radar. Washington will remain relevant as long as Diontae Johnson is sidelined with his back injury.

Adam Humphries, Tennessee Titans: In his first game back from being on the COVID-19 list, Humphries has a productive showing against the Texans, catching six passes for 64 yards and a score. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is playing exceptionally well, especially in the red zone. That bodes well for Humphries considering the Titans play two very beatable secondaries the next two weeks with matchups against the Steelers and Bengals.

Other WRs to consider: Marcus Johnson-Indianapolis Colts, Scotty Miller-Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tim Patrick-Denver Broncos, Preston Williams-Miami Dolphins:

Tight Ends

Anthony Firkser, Tennessee Titans: With Jonnu Smith knocked out of action due to injury, Firkser stepped up in a big way. The Tennessee tight end led the team with 113 yards and eight catches. Plus he found the end zone to cap off an incredible day of fantasy production. No word yet on the severity of Smith’s injury, but with Ryan Tannehill playing on fire, Firkser is a legitimate TE1 candidate if Smith were to miss any games.

Trey Burton, Indianapolis Colts: Burton had a two touchdown outing in Week 6 and caught four passes for 58 yards, easily his best outing of the year. Indianapolis is on a bye in Week 7 but Burton could be a solid addition to fantasy teams in need of a playmaking tight end.

Other TEs to consider: Daniel Fells-Houston Texans, Irv Smith Jr.-Minnesota Vikings

