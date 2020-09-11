SI.com
Friday Injury Report: A Starter on Defense Added to the List

David Boclair

Three players – all starters – were added to the Tennessee Titans injury report Friday, but two of them were for issues that were “non-injury related.”

The most significant developments were the addition of cornerback Adoreé Jackson, who was a limited participant due to a knee issue, and the fact that outside linebacker Vic Beasley (knee) did not participate. Beasley was a limited participant on Thursday.

On the plus side, wide receiver Corey Davis, also a limited participant the previous day, was a full participant.

Left guard Rodger Saffold and right tackle Dennis Kelly were the other additions. Both were listed as non-participants but not because of injury. Safety Kenny Vaccaro was given the same designation a day earlier but was a full participant on Friday.

“You just have to be careful how much work you're putting in,” coach Mike Vrabel said Thursday. “… We're just trying to make sure that we're ready to come Monday, that we're prepared. But I think being conscious that it is a long week and some of these guys are putting a lot of miles on their legs each and every day. So, we'll pull back a little bit towards the end of the week.”

The complete Titans-Broncos Thursday injury report:

TENNESSEEDid not practice: Vic Beasley, OLB (knee); Jamil Douglas, G (hand); Derick Roberson, OLB (knee); Rodger Saffold, G (non-injury related) and Dennis Kelly T (non-injury related). Limited participation: Darrynton Evans, RB (hamstring) and Adoreé Jackson, CB (knee). Full participation: Corey Davis, WR (hamstring) and Kenny Vaccaro, S (not injury related).

DENVERDid not practice: Mark Barron, LB (hamstring); Von Miller, OLB (ankle) and Courtland Sutton, WR (shoulder). Limited participation: KJ Hamler, WR (hamstring). Full participation: Bradley Chubb, OLB (knee); Graham Glasgow, G (ankle); Trey Marshall, S (wrist) and Albert Okwuegbunam, TE (ankle).

