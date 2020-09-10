SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Thursday Injury Report: Beasley Not a Full Participant

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Titans coaches repeatedly have said that how much Vic Beasley does in Monday’s season-opener in Denver is directly related to what he shows on the practice field.

Apparently, the free agent outside linebacker is not likely to take on a full load.

Beasley was one of three Titans players who were limited during Thursday’s workout, according to the official league injury report. His issue is with a knee.

Also limited were wide receiver Corey Davis and rookie running back Darrynton Evans. Safety Kenny Vaccaro was one of three who did not participate, but his absence was not injury related, according to the report.

Beasley, the one-time NFL sack champion (2016) failed his physical after he reported late for the start of training camp and was not added to the active roster until last weekend. He did not take part in a single practice prior to that because he was on the Reserve-Non Football Injury List.

“(He was) out there – really – for the first time when we started stretch (Wednesday),” outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen said. “… I know Vic’s been around, kind of, in defense and knowing what to do probably a little bit more, but he still hasn’t really done it … on the field.

“His conditioning level, what we think we can get out of him, where he’s at in terms of his understanding of being able to execute what we’re asking him to do [will determine his playing time].”

The complete Titans-Broncos Thursday injury report:

TENNESSEEDid not practice: Jamil Douglas, G (hand); Derick Roberson, OLB (knee) and Kenny Vaccaro, S (not injury related). Limited participation: Vic Beasley, OLB (knee); Corey Davis, WR (hamstring) and Darrynton Evans, RB (hamstring).

DENVERDid not practice: Mark Barron, LB (hamstring) and Von Miller, OLB (ankle). Limited participation: Bradley Chubb, OLB (knee); Graham Glasgow, G (ankle); KJ Hamler, WR (hamstring); Albert Okwuegbunam, TE (ankle) and Courtland Sutton, WR (shoulder). Full participation: Trey Marshall, S (wrist).

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clowney Expects Vrabel to Keep Him on the Move

High-profile free agent says his first few days with the Tennessee Titans already remind him of 2017, when coach Mike Vrabel was his coordinator at Houston.

David Boclair

Raymond Returns to Dual Role on Special Teams

Head injury sustained late in 2019 does not discourage return man from handling punts and kickoffs in 2020.

David Boclair

Memories of Last Season's Mile High Low Point Linger

Shutout defeat to Denver was a turning point for Tannehill, Titans who look to do better Monday night.

Mike Hogan

by

Mytti10

Countdown to Kickoff: 5 Days

Frank Wycheck completed five passes, which gave him a perfect passer rating for his career.

David Boclair

Batson Brought Back on Practice Squad

Titans fill out expanded reserve group with two players cut by other teams.

David Boclair

Power Rankings Present Wide Range of Perspectives

Some see the Tennessee Titans as a top five team, others have them outside the top 20.

David Boclair

Casey's Knowledge Creates Problems for Titans

Defensive lineman traded to Denver during the offseason was well-versed in what Tennessee does in every phase of the game.

Mike Hogan

Broncos Won't Have Best Pass Rusher Monday -- and Beyond

https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/news/von-miller-suffers-lower-leg-injury-in-practice-mri-doesnt-look-good

David Boclair

Byard Willing to 'Pay the Price' for Leadership

Titans safety's second straight selection as a team captain no accident, position coach says.

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 6 Days

Vincent Fuller turned six career interceptions into more pick-sixes than any other player during the Titans era.

David Boclair