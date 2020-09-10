Thursday Injury Report: Beasley Not a Full Participant

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Titans coaches repeatedly have said that how much Vic Beasley does in Monday’s season-opener in Denver is directly related to what he shows on the practice field.

Apparently, the free agent outside linebacker is not likely to take on a full load.

Beasley was one of three Titans players who were limited during Thursday’s workout, according to the official league injury report. His issue is with a knee.

Also limited were wide receiver Corey Davis and rookie running back Darrynton Evans. Safety Kenny Vaccaro was one of three who did not participate, but his absence was not injury related, according to the report.

Beasley, the one-time NFL sack champion (2016) failed his physical after he reported late for the start of training camp and was not added to the active roster until last weekend. He did not take part in a single practice prior to that because he was on the Reserve-Non Football Injury List.

“(He was) out there – really – for the first time when we started stretch (Wednesday),” outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen said. “… I know Vic’s been around, kind of, in defense and knowing what to do probably a little bit more, but he still hasn’t really done it … on the field.

“His conditioning level, what we think we can get out of him, where he’s at in terms of his understanding of being able to execute what we’re asking him to do [will determine his playing time].”

The complete Titans-Broncos Thursday injury report:

TENNESSEE – Did not practice: Jamil Douglas, G (hand); Derick Roberson, OLB (knee) and Kenny Vaccaro, S (not injury related). Limited participation: Vic Beasley, OLB (knee); Corey Davis, WR (hamstring) and Darrynton Evans, RB (hamstring).

DENVER – Did not practice: Mark Barron, LB (hamstring) and Von Miller, OLB (ankle). Limited participation: Bradley Chubb, OLB (knee); Graham Glasgow, G (ankle); KJ Hamler, WR (hamstring); Albert Okwuegbunam, TE (ankle) and Courtland Sutton, WR (shoulder). Full participation: Trey Marshall, S (wrist).