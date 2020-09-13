SI.com
Saturday Injury Report: Five Titans Ruled out for Denver

Mike Hogan

There were no preseason games and contact in practices was limited throughout training camp.

While the chances for injuries were lower this summer, the Tennessee Titans will begin the 2020 regular season without three significant pieces.

Outside linebacker Vic Beasley (knee), rookie running back Darrynton Evans (hamstring) and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) have been ruled out for Monday’s season-opener against the Denver Broncos.

Jackson, who was added to the practice report Friday with a knee issue, did not practice Saturday. Both Beasley and Evans were limited participants.

Wide receiver Corey Davis (hamstring), who has been listed as questionable for Week 1, was a full participant at Saturday’s practice.

In addition, linebacker Derrick Roberson (knee) and offensive linemen Jamil Douglas (hand) have been ruled out as well.

Safety Kenny Vaccaro and starting offensive linemen Dennis Kelly and Rodger Saffold were listed on Saturday’s injury report but not because of injuries. The three starters were full participants in the day’s workout.

The Broncos announced earlier this week that eight-time Pro Bowl defensive end Von Miller would miss the entire 2020 season after the 31-year-old suffered an ankle injury. Linebacker Mark Baron (hamstring) has also been ruled out while wide receivers Cortland Sutton and K.J. Hamler are questionable.

The final Broncos-Titans injury report:

TENNESSEE: Did not practice: Derrick Roberson, OLB (knee); Adoree’ Jackson, CB (knee). Limited participation: Jamil Douglas, OG (hand); Vic Beasley, OLB (knee); Darrynton Evans, RB (hamstring). Full participation: Corey Davis, WR (hamstring); Kenny Vaccaro, S (not injury related); Dennis Kelly, OT (not injury related), Rodger Saffold, OG (not injury related).

DENVER: Did not practice: Mark Barron, LB (hamstring); Von Miller, DE (ankle); Cortland Sutton, WR (shoulder). Limited participation: K.J. Hamler, WR (hamstring). Full participation: Bradley Chubb, OLB (knee); Graham Glasgow, G (ankle); Trey Marshall, S (wrist) and Albert Okwuegbunam, TE (ankle).

