Henry Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Mike Hogan

Derrick Henry reminded the NFL who is king on Sunday, and he has been rewarded for it.

The Tennessee Titans star running back has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after he exploded for 212-yards and two-touchdown against the Houston Texans on Sunday in a 42-36 overtime victory. This is the third consecutive season Henry has taken one of the league’s weekly honors, making him the first Titan to win a weekly award in three straight seasons since running back Chris Johnson accomplished the feat eight seasons ago (2009-2012).

Additionally, this is the second time Henry has earned weekly honors after a performance against the Texans. The 2019 rushing leader took home AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors in Week 17 last season, when he ran for 211 yards and three touchdowns in a playoff-clinching 35-14 victory.

“Derrick is very special,” wide receiver A.J. Brown said. “We know we’ve just got to try to do as much as we can. He's going to do the rest. He's a big power back. He has that breakaway speed.”

Henry’s 212-yard showing on Sunday was filled with history and highlights.

Henry, entered the contest with two career games of 200 rushing yards or more, became the first player to record a game with at least 200 rushing yards in three consecutive seasons in NFL history. He also became the fourth running back in NFL history to have three games with at least 200 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Jim Brown, Barry Sanders and LaDanian Tomlinson are the others.

Henry had multiple carries of 10 yards or more, including a 94-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter -- his second career touchdown run of 94 yards or more. Only one other running back, Lamar Miller, has had two of that length.

Henry took his most significant step toward winning the rushing title for a second consecutive season -- something that has not been done since the 2006 and 2007 seasons, when Tomlinson won back-to-back rushing titles. Henry leads the league with 588 rushing yards entering the Titans’ Week 7 matchup against the 5-0 Pittsburgh Steelers.

This is the second weekly honor for a Titans player this season. Kicker was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after he made six field goals, including the game-winner, in Week 3 against Minnesota.

“I'm appreciative every day I get to wake up and live my dream,” Henry said following the game. “A lot of guys don't get an opportunity like this so I'm just thankful, man. My grandmother always told me to be humble. All my family. Just work hard and do your job and everything else will take care of itself.”

