Henry Now The One to Beat in NFL Rushing Race

Derrick Henry’s Week 6 performance likely will carry a lot of weight in his quest for a second consecutive rushing title.

In the Tennessee Titans’ 42-36 overtime victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday, the 2019 champion dominated the game and took complete control of the NFL rushing race. Henry gashed the Texans for 212 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Among the highlights was a 94-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and scored the game-winning touchdown on the sixth play of overtime.

Only a handful running backs have won consecutive rushing titles in NFL history, and it has not been done since LaDainian Tomlinson of the San Diego Chargers in 2006 and 2007.

While a lot of football remains, Henry put himself back. Now, it is up to the rest of the contenders to try to run him down.

AllTitans breaks down the rushing title race after Week 6:

Derrick Henry

Henry put together solid performances through the first four games but had to work hard for each and every yard. He had two games with 100 or more rushing yards but needed more than 25 carries in each of those games to get there. Sunday was the first time Henry showcased his big-play ability. He leads the league with 588 yards on 123 carries.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City

One of the most exciting rookies this season, the first-round pick out of LSU is second with 505 rushing yards on 107 carries. Edwards-Helaire trampled the Buffalo Bills rushing defense on Monday night for a career-high 161 rushing yards.

It will be interesting to see if Edwards-Helaire can keep pace as the season continues. The Chiefs recently added star running back Le’Veon Bell, who will most certainly take some carries.

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

Cook has been an electric performer this season. He is third with 488 rushing yards. However, Cook missed the Vikings’ Week 6 contest due to an adductor strain. It is not yet clean when he will return to the lineup. If he misses another game or two, he will more than likely have a lot of catching up to do in the rushing title race.

Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals

It was easy to see this one coming. Drake joined the Cardinals in the middle of 2019 and has been must-watch television ever since. Drake finished last season strong and has continued the momentum this year as he ranks fourth in the league with 478 rushing yards. Drake turned in a 164-yard effort Monday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jones has taken full advantage of Leonard Fournette’s absence and has entered the top five in the rushing title race with three consecutive 100-yard games. Jones has 472 yards on 97 attempts this season.

OUTSIDE OF THE TOP 5

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Sanders has turned it on lately. He ranks sixth with 434 yards but will miss a week or two with an ankle injury, which could set him back in the race.

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

Mixon is seventh with 428 yards. He has hovered around the top 5 all season, and it looks like that trend will continue.

Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons

Gurley is starting to come alive. The three-time Pro Bowler ranks eighth with 422 rushing yards.

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Elliot has not rushed for 100 yards yet this season but has done enough to stay in the race. He has 413 yards on 101 attempts through five games. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury, so it’s likely that Dallas will rely on Elliott even more in the coming weeks.

Others to watch: Aaron Jones (Green Bay Packers), Kareem Hunt (Cleveland Browns) and Josh Jacobs (Las Vegas Raiders).

UP NEXT FOR HENRY

It will be power versus power. The Pittsburgh Steelers enter Week 7 with the NFL’s best defensive unit, Henry enters the matchup as the NFL’s undisputed best running back. The Steelers have given up just 331 rushing yards this season. Opposing rushers are averaging 66 yards per contest and 3.3 yards per carry. Pittsburgh’s, which is headlined by solid players all around, especially up front and in the middle, has forced two fumbles while surrendering three touchdowns.